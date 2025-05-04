Starbucks' Updated Message-Writing Policy Is Dividing Reddit Users

Finding a kind message, small drawing, or even something as simple as a smiley face on your Starbucks cup used to be enough to make anyone's day. But, ever since it was revealed that Starbucks baristas aren't writing on your cup by choice, customers have felt divided. Apparently, those tiny notes — paired with the return of classic café features, a scale down on discounts, and the option to bring your own reusable cup — are all a part of Starbucks' new CEO, Brian Niccol's, mission to rebrand Starbucks as a quality coffee shop. Only, it doesn't feel quite the same knowing it's not genuine.

One Starbucks customer explained such a take on Reddit, writing, "As a customer I hate the writing on cups rule — it used to feel special the occasional times I'd get a note, now it's just a reminder I'm making someone do extra work for no reason." A Starbucks barista added to that, saying, "We like writing on cups, but it being required for every cup takes all of the fun and meaning out of it." Another customer agreed, adding, "Writing on cups is nice, but like, if it's being done as a quota, what's the point? Just to make things more inconvenient for baristas who I already feel like an inconvenience to?" Although the Reddit user went on to say that being recognized by name as a regular was worth "so much more" than a forced message, others said they still enjoyed the notes — genuine or not.