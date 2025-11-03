What You Might Actually Be Getting As 'Chips' When You Order Fish And Chips

An iconic British street food, fish and chips has become popular stateside. You can find fish and chips on the menu at countless restaurants in the U.S. However, you probably aren't getting bona fide British "chips" when you order fish and chips in America. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Roberta Muir of Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel shared tips on how to make the best fish and chips, as well as lesser-known facts about how we've adapted them for American consumption.

"Most of the best restaurants use commercially prepared fries for a consistent result. It's surprisingly hard to make good chips from fresh potatoes," noted Muir. French fries aren't the same as British chips. Not only do the Brits use different types of potatoes, but the British call them chips because their preparation involves chipping a potato into fat stubs. British Chips are thicker and shorter than the typical U.S. French fry and require a different texture — much higher starch and lower moisture – than fresh-cut thin fries. Instead of throwing freshly cut potatoes directly into hot oil, British chip recipes often call for steps such as soaking the potatoes in vinegar water, rinsing, and freezing them to reduce moisture and maximize starch release.

American restaurants tend to stick to the classic longer, thinner, and crispier French fry. Of course, there are countless types of fries, and many U.S. places approximate the shape of the British chip by serving steak fries alongside their fried fish. Some restaurants even pair beer-battered fish with battered fries.