The Retro Potato Side So Good, It's Worth Turning Your Oven On Twice

Foodies have been exalting the humble spud for centuries. In 1853, Alsatian sculptor Andreas Friederich created a statue of the explorer Sir Francis Drake gripping a sword in his right hand and a potato plant in his left. Somewhere along the line, twice-baked potatoes entered the scene. Not to be confused with potato skins, twice-baked potatoes comprise a crispy baked potato with the insides scooped out, mashed with other flavorful ingredients, then added back into the skin "shells" and baked once more.

Nowadays, twice-baked potatoes are an elevated comfort food and a common fixture on steakhouse menus. But, the dish was especially popular in 1960s America, when it was also known by the name "potato boats," aptly coinciding with the era's culinary penchant towards hors d'oeuvre for at-home entertaining. Before that, the twice-baked spud has been around for even longer. The 1877 recipe collection "Buckeye Cookery and Practical Housekeeping" by Estelle Woods Wilcox, for instance, includes a listing for "Potatoes In Jackets" that is nearly identical to modern twice-baked potato preparations; Wilcox suggests adding breadcrumbs to the toasty interior filling.

During the 1970s, many American households also served a casserole version of twice-baked potatoes, with mashed baked potatoes, sour cream, cheese, green onions, and bacon spread into a casserole dish to serve a crowd and skip the spoon-wielding prep work. But, arguably the main appeal of the classic twice-baked potato is its textural interplay. Crispy outer potato skins and creamy filling combine for mouthfeel intrigue in every bite.