Twice-Baked Potatoes Vs Potato Skins: What's The Difference?

Potato skins are an undisputed pillar of the unofficial ultimate football watch party eats Hall of Fame — and their cousin, twice-baked potatoes, are no less heralded in their own arena. These potato-based snacks are tailor-made for showcasing all the loaded-baked-potato toppings that foodies know, love, and crave from cheese to sour cream, bacon bits, and chives. But, what exactly is the difference between potato skins and twice-baked potatoes? If you slam the potato skins back in the oven to crisp up a little more, does that count as twice-baked? (Short answer: "No.")

Potato skins tote nostalgic ties to American house parties of the 1980s, and while the dish's history may be a little hazy, the snack has even inspired store-bought spinoffs like TGI Fridays frozen cheddar and bacon loaded potato skins, which can be found in the freezer aisle at most supermarkets. Twice-baked potatoes, on the other hand, are a steakhouse staple and foodies will probably never find a pre-made version in the grocery store freezer aisle. Why not?

Potato skins are halved, hollowed-out, crispy potato skins filled with a heap of cheese-dominant toppings. Twice-baked potatoes are potato skins filled with a heartier, creamier stuffing that also includes mashed potatoes — and that's just scratching the surface (literally).