Once You Make Twice-Baked Potatoes In The Air Fryer, You'll Never Go Back

When the name of a dish implies a certain cooking style, such as with twice-baked potatoes, you might not think to deviate from the norm. But while "twice air-fried potatoes" may not have the same ring to it, using an air fryer for this classic dish gives you better results than the oven. Not only does this appliance cook potatoes faster, but it guarantees a crisp outer crust on each spud.

A classic twice-baked potatoes recipe involves baking the potatoes, scooping out the insides, mixing the flesh with flavorings like sour cream and cheese, then stuffing them back in the skins and baking again. This results in a mighty tasty side dish, but it can take well over an hour. Cooking the taters in the air fryer cuts down on the prep time, and true to its name, creates a constant circulation of hot air around the spuds. This is vital to creating a crunchy skin with a melty, moist interior. All in all, it's more efficient than the oven, promotes even cooking, and does a better job at crisping.

To make air fryer twice-baked potatoes, start by cooking tender baked potatoes in your air fryer, which takes about 35 to 40 minutes. Remove the spuds and let them cool a bit before scooping out the insides, taking care not to break the skins, and mashing them with your mix-ins. Then, bake them for 10 more minutes, and you have perfect potatoes without breaking a sweat.