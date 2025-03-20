How To Perfectly Reheat Your Twice-Baked Potatoes
If you are a carb fan, you are in good company. For many of us, it's hard getting in each of the daily food groups, but sweet, sweet carbs are never a problem. Pasta, rice, potatoes — who wouldn't want 'em all? In particular, it's easy to gravitate toward potatoes because they're so dang tasty, versatile, and easy to cook with. Take this ultimate twice-baked potato recipe, which may become a staple in your own kitchen before you know it. That double-baked goodness never gets old. But you know what does get old? Leftovers. After a long battle to nail the skill of reheating leftovers, we present the ultimate cultivated knowledge of the best possible way to reheat your twice-baked potatoes.
The trick? Cheese. One major issue with twice-baked potatoes, even in the initial cooking stage, is the fact that they lose moisture quickly. You're going to lose even more moisture when you reheat your leftovers, but you can lock at least some of it in by adding an additional layer of cheese over the top of your potatoes. Not only will this keep your potatoes nice and moist, but you will also gain more of that ooey-gooey savory deliciousness. One cheesy ingredient to try on twice-baked potatoes is a dollop of mascarpone, which brings even more creamy richness to the dish. However, you can't go wrong with shredded cheddar (sharp or mature) or mozzarella either.
The fine art of reheating leftovers in your oven
Twice-baked potatoes are a bit more finicky to make than you may suspect. Nailing that bake time on their second round in the oven is important for a fluffy and moist final product — and it's just as important to nail the timing when reheating. After adding some extra cheese to your leftovers, the best temperature for a reheated twice-baked potato serving is around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Stick those potatoes in the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes, keeping an eye out for warmth and doneness. Be sure to place them on the middle rack too, as the top and bottom racks both lean a little dry.
Making a foil tent rather than leaving your potatoes exposed also helps. Try placing your leftovers in an oven-safe dish and then loosely set some foil over the top, covering the entire thing but not fully sealing off the sides. This traps moisture and distributes a more even heat throughout the dish itself. If you love a little extra crispiness, you can bring the potatoes up to the broiler and cook uncovered for another few minutes until the cheese starts to bubble and brown. Just don't overdo it, or all that moisture you worked so hard to preserve will dry up like the Sahara. You and your twice-baked potatoes deserve better than that.