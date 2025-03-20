How To Perfectly Reheat Your Twice-Baked Potatoes

If you are a carb fan, you are in good company. For many of us, it's hard getting in each of the daily food groups, but sweet, sweet carbs are never a problem. Pasta, rice, potatoes — who wouldn't want 'em all? In particular, it's easy to gravitate toward potatoes because they're so dang tasty, versatile, and easy to cook with. Take this ultimate twice-baked potato recipe, which may become a staple in your own kitchen before you know it. That double-baked goodness never gets old. But you know what does get old? Leftovers. After a long battle to nail the skill of reheating leftovers, we present the ultimate cultivated knowledge of the best possible way to reheat your twice-baked potatoes.

The trick? Cheese. One major issue with twice-baked potatoes, even in the initial cooking stage, is the fact that they lose moisture quickly. You're going to lose even more moisture when you reheat your leftovers, but you can lock at least some of it in by adding an additional layer of cheese over the top of your potatoes. Not only will this keep your potatoes nice and moist, but you will also gain more of that ooey-gooey savory deliciousness. One cheesy ingredient to try on twice-baked potatoes is a dollop of mascarpone, which brings even more creamy richness to the dish. However, you can't go wrong with shredded cheddar (sharp or mature) or mozzarella either.