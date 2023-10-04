How Long To Cook Twice-Baked Potatoes On Their Second Round In The Oven

The key to delicious twice-baked potatoes is getting the cooking time right — for both times the tatties go into the oven. The method is important, because, well, it's in the name, after all. The first time you put the potatoes in the oven, it's not as touchy because you're basically making a plain baked potato. But when they go back in the second time, scooped and refilled with cheesy goodness, pay closer attention because you want the filling to cook and warm thoroughly, without overcooking (or burning) the toppings or potato skins.

So, how long should your twice-baked potatoes go into the oven on their second round? Advice varies, but we'll turn to our recipe for ultimate twice-baked potatoes for guidance. The first tip is to reduce your oven's temperature while you work on the filling. A baked potato goes in an oven heated to at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but it should be turned down to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for the second round of baking so the cheese and toppings don't burn. Then they will only need an additional 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cheese on the top is melted.