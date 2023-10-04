How Long To Cook Twice-Baked Potatoes On Their Second Round In The Oven
The key to delicious twice-baked potatoes is getting the cooking time right — for both times the tatties go into the oven. The method is important, because, well, it's in the name, after all. The first time you put the potatoes in the oven, it's not as touchy because you're basically making a plain baked potato. But when they go back in the second time, scooped and refilled with cheesy goodness, pay closer attention because you want the filling to cook and warm thoroughly, without overcooking (or burning) the toppings or potato skins.
So, how long should your twice-baked potatoes go into the oven on their second round? Advice varies, but we'll turn to our recipe for ultimate twice-baked potatoes for guidance. The first tip is to reduce your oven's temperature while you work on the filling. A baked potato goes in an oven heated to at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but it should be turned down to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for the second round of baking so the cheese and toppings don't burn. Then they will only need an additional 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cheese on the top is melted.
Cooking twice-baked potatoes
Let's get into how to cook twice-baked potatoes. When it comes to the variety of potato, russets are the best option because they are high in starch and have thick skins that hold up to the double baking. Idaho potatoes also work well if you can't get your hands on russets, but keep in mind their skin is a bit thinner, so be careful when you're scooping out the cooked potato. Either way, you should clean them, pierce all over with a fork, cover in oil, then pop them directly on your oven rack for about an hour and 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to our recipe, and depending on their size. Smaller potatoes need less time. Your potatoes are ready when they can easily be pierced with a fork.
Once they're out of the oven after their first round of cooking, remember to reduce the heat to 350 degrees. Then cut the potatoes in half lengthwise, carefully scoop out most of the soft insides, and mix with butter, milk, and sour cream to make the filling creamy. Then you add cooked bacon, grated cheese, and freshly chopped scallions. After that, refill the skins, top with more cheese, and return to the oven for 15 to 20 minutes as we discussed. And as a final tip, keep an eye on the potatoes during their second round, because every oven heats differently and some cheeses take longer to melt.