Don't Cry Over Split Tamales – If You Prep The Husks Like This, You Won't Have To

Dry corn husks are the preferred wrapping for tamales in Central and northern Mexico, and the Southern United States, where Mexican families prepare them for Christmas with a tamalada — a gathering that is as much a food assembly line as it is a lively gossiping party. These husks are usually available in grocery stores and Latin American markets, but you can always try drying your own fresh corn husks at home as an alternative.

You can also opt for other wrapping material such as banana leaves, which are the norm in Mexico's southern states — as is the case with the famous tamales de mole of Oaxaca and Chiapas — and Central America. These yield a smoother finished product with a shiny masa, while the ones wrapped in corn husks tend to be fluffier and spongier.

It's also important to make the masa — the nixtamalized corn dough from which tamales and tortillas are made — the right way. Although some expert tips for making masa at home are universal for all tamales, certain recipes are more specific to each kind of tamal (yes, tamal is the correct singular of the word in Spanish). So do follow your recipe when it comes to the amount of salt or baking powder, for instance. Sweet tamales flavored with fruit or chocolate are not meant for banana leaf wrapping. For traditional savory ones such as tamales de rajas, you can go either way.

With tamales, practice makes perfect, so don't be discouraged. Invite friends over, follow the recipe and tips, and soon you'll be enjoying tasty tamales, a food item that's as comforting as it is historic.