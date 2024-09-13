Rick Martinez's Top Masa Tips For Tamales

Tamales are one of the oldest foods prepared and consumed in the Americas, with representations dating back to around 200 B.C. in the Mayan area of Mexico and Guatemala. As such, they are an important symbol in Mexican culture and cuisine, commonly present at the table during special occasions such as birthdays, weddings, and Christmas. Thankfully, this delicious tradition has traveled north, and now, many people across the U.S. enjoy making and eating them for the holidays. Tasting Table talked to chef and cookbook author Rick Martinez, who shared his expert tips for making masa at home for the best, fluffiest tamales. By the way, the correct name in Spanish is tamal for the singular, not tamale.

Growing up in Austin, Texas, Martinez used to make red pork tamales every Christmas with his family led by his mother, Gloria, from whom he learned the proper techniques to make masa. "When I went to culinary school, I had pitched this idea that I was going to make my mother's tamales, but by myself because I'd only ever made them with my family," Martinez says. "I took copious notes and I talked to her and she talked me through everything and she gave me the recipe." Mrs. Martinez would cook a hog's head and a pork shoulder with various chiles to make the filling. "She used chile ancho, guajillo, pasilla, 30 cloves of garlic ... We would normally make between 18 and 20 dozen [tamales]."