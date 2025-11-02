The Simple Kirkland Frozen Seafood That Needs To Be In Your Cart

Costco's Kirkland brand has many delicious foods and drinks, many of which are backed by famous name brands. Its seafood line has plenty of winning products and one such frozen Kirkland Signature staple that deserves your freezer space is the garlic butter shrimp.

The Kirkland brand has a wealth of frozen shrimp varieties, all of them worth trying out. The Kirkland brand Argentine red shrimp is a must-buy at Costco as is the Kirkland Signature Farm-raised, cooked, tail-off shrimp. But what makes the garlic butter shrimp stand out is that they've been seasoned and prepared in a delicious butter sauce, so you can eat them right out of the bag with no further embellishment. The aromatic dressing is as plentiful as the two pounds of shrimp, and bursting with flavor. The sauce is frozen onto the shrimp itself and pools as you heat the food in a saucepan for a foolproof main dish protein. Plus, there's so much sauce that you can use it to dress any vegetables, starches, or grains you serve the shrimp with.

Costco customers on Reddit raved about how delicious the Garlic Butter Shrimp are, with one saying, "it tastes so good and it's quick and easy." While they might be prone to overcooking, one redditor suggests "mak[ing] a steamer bag and microwave them [so] they don't shrink up as much and the sauce and shrimp heat evenly."