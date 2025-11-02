The Simple Kirkland Frozen Seafood That Needs To Be In Your Cart
Costco's Kirkland brand has many delicious foods and drinks, many of which are backed by famous name brands. Its seafood line has plenty of winning products and one such frozen Kirkland Signature staple that deserves your freezer space is the garlic butter shrimp.
The Kirkland brand has a wealth of frozen shrimp varieties, all of them worth trying out. The Kirkland brand Argentine red shrimp is a must-buy at Costco as is the Kirkland Signature Farm-raised, cooked, tail-off shrimp. But what makes the garlic butter shrimp stand out is that they've been seasoned and prepared in a delicious butter sauce, so you can eat them right out of the bag with no further embellishment. The aromatic dressing is as plentiful as the two pounds of shrimp, and bursting with flavor. The sauce is frozen onto the shrimp itself and pools as you heat the food in a saucepan for a foolproof main dish protein. Plus, there's so much sauce that you can use it to dress any vegetables, starches, or grains you serve the shrimp with.
Costco customers on Reddit raved about how delicious the Garlic Butter Shrimp are, with one saying, "it tastes so good and it's quick and easy." While they might be prone to overcooking, one redditor suggests "mak[ing] a steamer bag and microwave them [so] they don't shrink up as much and the sauce and shrimp heat evenly."
Serving ideas for Garlic Butter Shrimp
Redditors also had plenty of ideas on serving ideas for the garlic butter shrimp for a complete meal as well as ingredient upgrades that really make the shrimp shine. One suggestion takes the Garlic Butter Shrimp in an Asian direction by adding soy sauce and mirin to the sauce and serving the shrimp over udon noodles. Another recommends adding a splash of white wine, parmesan cheese, and fresh parsley to serve over fettuccini. Make a Greek salad by adding a bunch of extra lemon juice to the garlic butter sauce along with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkling of dried oregano. Then, let the sauce and shrimp cool and pour them over a bed of lettuce, red onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, and feta. Make your meal even simpler by serving the shrimp in the sauce accompanied by steamed frozen broccoli and Costco's new garlic butter-drowned dinner rolls.
Of course, you can always make garlic butter shrimp from scratch using our recipe. Since Kirkland Signature is one of our favorite frozen shrimp brands, you can use a bag of the Argentine red shrimp instead of shelling out for fresh ones. If you want to explore other cooked varieties that you don't have to season yourself, we think that the Kirkland Signature tempura shrimp with dipping sauce is the frozen seafood you must buy alongside the garlic butter variety to stock your home freezer for meals to come.