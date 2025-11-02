How Often Should You Be Cleaning Your Kitchen Cabinets To Fight Grease?

Cabinets may not come to mind when you think about the dirtiest surfaces in your kitchen, as they're usually filled with little more than clean dishes and utensils. As it turns out, stubborn grease can build up on these fixtures over time, especially those positioned above your stove or counters. Whenever you cook on your stovetop, oil, grease, and other food particles can rise up into the air and get stuck on surfaces in the vicinity. You might also open and close your cabinets with dirty hands when you're in a rush, which further contributes to grimy build-up. To prevent it from feeling sticky and looking dull, you should thoroughly de-grease all your cabinetry at least once a month.

One popular solution for shiny cabinets is the classic combo of baking soda and vinegar. These two pantry ingredients will degrease your kitchen cabinets by lifting off grime via a chemical reaction. Simply mix the two into a paste and rub it all over your cabinet doors, letting it sit if the surfaces are particularly greasy. Thoroughly wipe away the residue, and you should have spotless cabinets. Regardless of the tools you use, you should always clean your upper cabinets before moving down to the counters, then any lower cabinets, then the floor. This top-to-bottom order ensures that dirt from higher surfaces doesn't get onto lower surfaces you just cleaned. However, if the grease winds up being more stubborn than you expected, there are other ways to pull off this essential kitchen task.