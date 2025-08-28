The Step You Shouldn't Skip Before Degreasing Kitchen Cabinets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over time, your kitchen cabinets will develop an unpleasant coating of grease and grime. This not only affects their beauty, but can also deteriorate the paint or finish. Degreasing your kitchen cabinets might be a chore, but it's one of the easiest ways to preserve one of your kitchen's biggest investments.

Before you start looking for the best ways to degrease your kitchen cabinets, there is one step you should take to maintain your health and safety. You must make sure there is proper ventilation in your kitchen before spraying or using any abrasive chemicals or cleaners. If you don't open a window or door or turn on a ventilation fan, you could risk illness, throat and lung irritation, and respiratory problems.

Another important step is to read the instructions on the products you're using to determine if you need to use any special safety gear like rubber gloves or a mask. Take note of how to properly apply the product, and how long it should sit on your cabinets before you wipe it away. Find out if the product is safe to use on the specific paint or finish on your cabinets and don't forget to research if it will interact poorly with other products you have already used.

In some cases, using chemical degreasing products like Easy-Off or Krud Kutter will be the most effective. But if you have kids or pets, you might want a more natural approach.