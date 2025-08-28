The Step You Shouldn't Skip Before Degreasing Kitchen Cabinets
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Over time, your kitchen cabinets will develop an unpleasant coating of grease and grime. This not only affects their beauty, but can also deteriorate the paint or finish. Degreasing your kitchen cabinets might be a chore, but it's one of the easiest ways to preserve one of your kitchen's biggest investments.
Before you start looking for the best ways to degrease your kitchen cabinets, there is one step you should take to maintain your health and safety. You must make sure there is proper ventilation in your kitchen before spraying or using any abrasive chemicals or cleaners. If you don't open a window or door or turn on a ventilation fan, you could risk illness, throat and lung irritation, and respiratory problems.
Another important step is to read the instructions on the products you're using to determine if you need to use any special safety gear like rubber gloves or a mask. Take note of how to properly apply the product, and how long it should sit on your cabinets before you wipe it away. Find out if the product is safe to use on the specific paint or finish on your cabinets and don't forget to research if it will interact poorly with other products you have already used.
In some cases, using chemical degreasing products like Easy-Off or Krud Kutter will be the most effective. But if you have kids or pets, you might want a more natural approach.
Using natural kitchen degreasers
There are two all-natural pantry ingredients that can degrease your kitchen cabinets without the worry of exposure to dangerous or toxic chemicals. Make a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water in a clean or new kitchen spray bottle. Use a microfiber cloth to remove dust and debris from your cabinets, and then spray them generously with the cleaning solution. Let it sit for about 10 minutes, and then spray again. Use a clean cloth or sponge to wipe away the dirt and grease.
You can also make a simple baking soda paste to clean away kitchen grease. Use a ratio of two parts baking soda and one part water and mix the two in a clean bowl or bucket. Use a sponge or cloth to apply the paste in a thick layer on greasy areas and cover it with plastic wrap. Let it sit for 24 hours, and then remove the plastic wrap and wipe the paste away with a clean cloth. Clean the area with warm water and mild dish soap and dry it carefully.
Avoid using abrasive tools like metal on your cabinets. You may end up removing paint or finish along with the grease. For stubborn goo or greasy buildup, rub the area very gently with a plastic kitchen scraper, toothbrush, or nylon or plastic dish brush.