No Funnel? No Problem. You Can Use This Aluminum Foil Hack In A Pinch

A funnel is one of those utensils with a wide range of functions. They are a must if you buy liquids in bulk, and perfect for transferring loose herbs for storage. In most cases, these cone-shaped tubes can help move ingredients from one vessel to the next. Occasionally, your trusty funnel is nowhere to be found — perhaps you're cooking by the fire or misplaced the piece and can't be bothered to look for it. An easy hack can help keep transferring chores moving without having to pause.

There are a ton of clever aluminum foil hacks to use around the kitchen, and a quick twist of the material gives you a similar shape to your lost funnel. Use your finger to get the roll started. Once the smaller end of the rolled piece of aluminum is set into the opening of the smaller vessel, it should be easy to hold in place as the larger, open end points skyward. Those not trusting their handiwork can strengthen their crafty creations with tape placed on the outside of the rolled tin foil. Heavy-duty foil is ideal, especially for larger quantities of ingredients, as the thinner version can be flimsy.