The Funnel Hack To Seamlessly Transfer Loose Herbs For Storage

Of course, paper is not the only material you can use to make this funnel. If you have a zip-lock plastic bag on hand, you can also craft this herb-saving funnel hack. Regardless, if you are using a quart-size or smaller sandwich bag, you can just snip off the tip so the opening is as large as you need it to be. Then, place the snipped-off end of the bag over the opening of your storage container and pour all those loose herbs into the bag. This trick will help ensure you don't have little green flecks of rosemary, basil, oregano, or whatever it might be all over your countertop.

You can also use cone-shaped cups that you might have leftover from creating icies to form your makeshift funnel. But whether it is a piece of paper, a Ziplock bag, or a cone-shaped cup, what you will love about this hack is twofold. First, the fact that it is easy to execute with materials that are readily available makes this DIY funnel trick one worth remembering. Secondly, you will appreciate that it eliminates having to clean up herbs that would otherwise be all over your floor if you tried to pour them into the container without a DIY funnel. Of course, if you don't want to create your own funnel, there are plenty of products on the market, ranging in both size and material, that will work just as well.