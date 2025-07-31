Why This Kitchen Tool Is A Must If You Buy Liquids In Bulk
Buying cooking oil, olive oil, vinegars, and other essential cooking and baking liquids in bulk is both economical and less wasteful. However, trying to properly measure the right amount of liquid from an enormous plastic jug can be tricky, to say the least. If you want to avoid accidentally spilling all over your kitchen floor and wasting precious ingredients, you should transfer a small amount of the liquid to a food-safe storage container like an airtight bottle or decanter. The best way to do this is to use a small funnel.
Funnels are the unsung heroes of the kitchen gadget world. Neither flashy nor fancy, they are practical, affordable, and indispensable. They're available in all sizes, and they make it easy and efficient to transfer liquid from a bulk storage container to one that is more appropriate for everyday use. Of course, when transferring liquids, using a plastic or metal funnel is much more reliable than trying to fashion a makeshift funnel out of paper or a plastic bag (as you might to transfer loose herbs).
Other innovative ways to use your kitchen funnel
Getting a set of kitchen funnels is a cheap investment that your future self will thank you for. They will make everyday cooking and baking tasks easier and can even be used in innovative and surprising ways. For instance, you can easily pit a platter of olives using only a funnel. Just put the funnel on your kitchen countertop with the widest part down and the spout facing upwards. Put an olive on top of the spout and gently push it into the mouth of the spout until it is halfway down. This should create enough pressure to release the olive pit.
Other great ways to use a funnel include making pour-over coffee without the need for any special tools. You should also use a funnel when pouring old oil or grease from a cooking pan into a container for disposal or straining bacon fat to save for later use. If you need to add dry or wet ingredients to your stand mixer while it's running, using a narrow-neck funnel can improve accuracy and help you avoid a big mess. Try lining your funnel with cheesecloth or a coffee filter to create a strainer to use for smooth homemade beef stock and broth.