Why This Kitchen Tool Is A Must If You Buy Liquids In Bulk

Buying cooking oil, olive oil, vinegars, and other essential cooking and baking liquids in bulk is both economical and less wasteful. However, trying to properly measure the right amount of liquid from an enormous plastic jug can be tricky, to say the least. If you want to avoid accidentally spilling all over your kitchen floor and wasting precious ingredients, you should transfer a small amount of the liquid to a food-safe storage container like an airtight bottle or decanter. The best way to do this is to use a small funnel.

Funnels are the unsung heroes of the kitchen gadget world. Neither flashy nor fancy, they are practical, affordable, and indispensable. They're available in all sizes, and they make it easy and efficient to transfer liquid from a bulk storage container to one that is more appropriate for everyday use. Of course, when transferring liquids, using a plastic or metal funnel is much more reliable than trying to fashion a makeshift funnel out of paper or a plastic bag (as you might to transfer loose herbs).