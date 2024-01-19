Easily Pit A Platter Of Olives Using Only A Funnel

Start by placing the wide mouth of your funnel on the countertop so the spout is facing up (a metal one with a fine-edged spout will be better than a blunter one for pushing each olive through neatly). Rest your olive on the spout, and gently press your finger on the top of it, using slight pressure to push it halfway down. You should find that the pit is released and falls through the funnel and onto the counter. Finally, remove the pitted olive, which should still be sitting at the top of the spout, set it aside, and move on to stoning your next one.

If the funnel is slipping when you press the olive down into the spout, consider laying a cloth underneath it to hold it steady. Be mindful to choose a cloth that you don't mind getting dirty with the natural oils that are released from the olives as you pit them. A piece of kitchen towel makes a great alternative, and you can discard it along with the pits once you're done, saving you on clean-up time. If the mouth of your funnel is wide enough, you could even put a small ramekin under the spout to collect up the stones as they fall through. Once all your olives are pitted to perfection you can throw them in your salad, add a handful to some chicken marbella, or simply snack on them as they are.