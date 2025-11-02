Why The Original Raising Cane's Location Stays Open Until 3:30 Am

The very first Raising Cane's location is known as The Mothership. Here, traces of founder Todd Graves' work can still be seen. The disco ball Graves installed, the table where he carved his name, and the lumber he purchased locally to build the restaurant attracts enthusiasts of the fried chicken chain. A hand-painted mural Graves found while constructing the restaurant remains on the wall.

Located not far from the Louisiana State University campus, this first Raising Cane's is a testament to Graves' work ethic and willpower. After the business idea was given a B- by a professor and Graves struggled to find financial backing, the man took it upon himself to work as a fisher and boilermaker, ultimately saving up the money to get the business started. When Raising Cane's finally opened, demand for the fried chicken tenders kept the little restaurant cooking until 3:30 in the morning. These hours set a precedent for the off-campus location, as the Highland drive-through and dine-in remains open until 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and closes at 2:00 a.m. on the other days of the week.