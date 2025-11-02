Why The Original Raising Cane's Location Stays Open Until 3:30 Am
The very first Raising Cane's location is known as The Mothership. Here, traces of founder Todd Graves' work can still be seen. The disco ball Graves installed, the table where he carved his name, and the lumber he purchased locally to build the restaurant attracts enthusiasts of the fried chicken chain. A hand-painted mural Graves found while constructing the restaurant remains on the wall.
Located not far from the Louisiana State University campus, this first Raising Cane's is a testament to Graves' work ethic and willpower. After the business idea was given a B- by a professor and Graves struggled to find financial backing, the man took it upon himself to work as a fisher and boilermaker, ultimately saving up the money to get the business started. When Raising Cane's finally opened, demand for the fried chicken tenders kept the little restaurant cooking until 3:30 in the morning. These hours set a precedent for the off-campus location, as the Highland drive-through and dine-in remains open until 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and closes at 2:00 a.m. on the other days of the week.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it
Even with a limited menu, Raising Cane's first location and its delicious crispy chicken has consistently attracted crowds of college customers — and it isn't only hungry students clamoring to feast on crispy pieces of meat. Named after Graves' dog, Raising Cane's now boasts hundreds of locations in more than 40 states, and the brand has turned Graves into a wealthy restauranteur. Though the suggestion of adding more items to the menu has come across his desk, he has remained focused on keeping quality high on the limited items available. "When you're an entrepreneur and you believe in something to your core, you use every no and every 'it's not going to work' as fuel," he told Forbes.
Chicken fingers, fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast still make up the majority of orders. Platters of food can be ordered to feed a crowd, and chicken fingers can be packed inside of toasted buns for a sandwich option. Sweet tea and half tea and half lemonade can help customers wash pieces of crispy chicken down, and for those fortunate to visit The Mothership in person, they can also catch a glimpse of Raising Cane's early operating days while appeasing their hunger.