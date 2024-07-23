The Best Lemonade Substitute To Use When Making An Arnold Palmer

You want to make an Arnold Palmer at home that the late legendary king of golf would be proud of but just ran out of lemonade. Fret not because the best lemonade substitute for this delicious drink is probably already in your refrigerator. If you're thinking apple or orange juice, you're close. The perfect substitute for lemonade is actually cranberry juice, thanks to its matching sweetness, tang, and tartiness.

But let's say you're not too keen on the idea of drinking a red-tinged Arnold Palmer. In that case, you can also use white cranberry juice for a flavorful drink that won't stain and better mirrors the aesthetics of this traditional refreshment. Once you pick your cranberry juice brand of choice, you're ready to make your next batch of Arnold Palmer.

First, add ice to a pitcher. Since another name for the drink is "half and half," you'll be adding a 1:1 ratio of brewed black tea to white or red cranberry juice to the pitcher. For a more lemony flavor, feel free to mix in some freshly squeezed lemon juice or add slices of lemon. Give the mixture a good mix before pouring it into chilled glasses to enjoy.