You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From Apple Fritters, So Why Not Make Them?
During autumn, some sweets lovers are all about elaborate apple treats like homemade cider and perfect pies, while others prefer more rustic, easy-to-make desserts. If you fall into the latter category, two-ingredient apple fritters are the perfect recipe to try. All you need is chopped fruit and self-rising flour to make these soft yet crispy delights.
A classic apple fritter recipe involves messy deep-frying, while the two-ingredient version can be baked in the oven or air fryer, making it even quicker to pull off. The secret is the self-rising flour, which has baking powder and salt mixed in, meaning you don't have to add a leavener to make it rise. You'll also cook some of the apples into a sauce, which further speeds up the cooking time.
Several of the absolute best apples for baking, like Granny Smiths, will perform well in this recipe, but steer clear of tender varieties like Fuji. You want to avoid using these types of apples for your fritters because they'll turn mushy. Preheat your oven or air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, chop the apples, and cook a majority of them until soft, then mash or blend them into applesauce. Mix the sauce with flour to form a thick batter, then fold in the rest of the apples. Drop the batter onto a lined baking sheet or air fryer insert in ⅓ cup scoops, spacing them apart, and bake for 20 minutes or air-fry for eight to 10 minutes. Let the fritters cool until warm, then enjoy your simple and comforting treats.
How to dress up the easiest apple fritters
It's pretty hard to screw up these two-ingredient fritters, but if they turn out less than ideal, try using some must-know tips for the tastiest apple fritters. Avoid mixing the batter for too long and leave some lumps in the mixture, as overmixing can make baked goods tough. If the final texture of the fritters winds up being inconsistent, try grating the main ingredient for smoother apple fritters. And if you have any leftovers, let them cool completely before storage to avoid making them soggy.
Since these fritters are so easy, you can customize them with toppings and add-ins without worrying that you'll over-complicate things. For starters, take inspiration from another classic autumn treat and use the 2-ingredient maple icing that seriously elevates cinnamon rolls. Warm and fruity apple fritters coated in a comforting maple glaze, made using four ingredients in total? Yes please! For a more refreshing twist, drizzle lemony sugar cookie icing over the fritters. Other great toppings include caramel sauce, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, or honey.
As for add-ins to the fritters themselves, warm ground spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger are a no-brainer. Finely-chopped nuts would add textural intrigue to the batter, as would raisins, a common addition in many apple pie recipes. To keep the flavor classic while giving the texture an upgrade, toss in some cornstarch, the pantry staple that will give your apple fritters the crunch they deserve. This starch makes the exterior of the fritters crispier while keeping the inside soft.