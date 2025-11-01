You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From Apple Fritters, So Why Not Make Them?

During autumn, some sweets lovers are all about elaborate apple treats like homemade cider and perfect pies, while others prefer more rustic, easy-to-make desserts. If you fall into the latter category, two-ingredient apple fritters are the perfect recipe to try. All you need is chopped fruit and self-rising flour to make these soft yet crispy delights.

A classic apple fritter recipe involves messy deep-frying, while the two-ingredient version can be baked in the oven or air fryer, making it even quicker to pull off. The secret is the self-rising flour, which has baking powder and salt mixed in, meaning you don't have to add a leavener to make it rise. You'll also cook some of the apples into a sauce, which further speeds up the cooking time.

Several of the absolute best apples for baking, like Granny Smiths, will perform well in this recipe, but steer clear of tender varieties like Fuji. You want to avoid using these types of apples for your fritters because they'll turn mushy. Preheat your oven or air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, chop the apples, and cook a majority of them until soft, then mash or blend them into applesauce. Mix the sauce with flour to form a thick batter, then fold in the rest of the apples. Drop the batter onto a lined baking sheet or air fryer insert in ⅓ cup scoops, spacing them apart, and bake for 20 minutes or air-fry for eight to 10 minutes. Let the fritters cool until warm, then enjoy your simple and comforting treats.