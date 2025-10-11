Avoid Using These Types Of Apples For Your Fritters

Pumpkin spice may be the trend in fall, but it's a fair argument that autumn is also, emphatically, apple season. Whether you're planning to prepare a fall feast or enjoying a sweet treat any time of the year, apple fritters are a perfect way to celebrate your favorite fruits. Among a plethora of different types of apples, using the right varieties is crucial for the very best flavor and texture. Tasting Table chatted with cookbook author Mark Filippelli to get his must-know tips for the tastiest apple fritters and he strongly recommended avoiding overly ripe apples as well as varieties such as Red Delicious or Fuji as their tender texture will not stand up to the cooking process.

Consider that most typical apple fritter recipes begin with peeling, coring, and chopping apples into smaller, uniform pieces. These pieces are then coated in a thick batter and deep fried in hot oil. Given the nature of this cooking process, it's best to avoid using apples that won't hold their shape once peeled and cut, much less battered and fried. Overripe apples or those that have a soft texture will turn to mush and completely lose their pleasant bite.

Common apple varieties like Granny Smith or Pink Lady are ideal for preparing an apple fritter recipe. Slightly tart and considerably firmer than many other varieties, these apples are commonly used for baking as well as deep-fried apple fritters. With the right fruit on hand, your next batch of apple fritters will be simply delicious.