The Pantry Staple That Will Give Your Apple Fritters The Crunch They Deserve

Most baked goods are at least in part exercises in getting the perfect texture — and apple fritters have one of the most satisfying textures of all of them. Yes, the taste of fresh apples and glazed, fried dough is part of the appeal; but the combo of crispy and chewy textures is the secret to a fritter's success. While the soft, apple-laden interior is relatively simple to achieve, a crunchy exterior is harder to pull off, especially when you're coating your fritters in a wet glaze. So you should use every trick in the book to help crisp them up. When talking to cookbook author and restaurateur Mark Filippelli about the must-know tips for tasty apple fritters, he told us one great addition is a little cornstarch.

According to Filippelli, subbing out a fraction of your flour for cornstarch in your fritter batter will help take the crispiness of your homemade apple fritters to the next level. You don't need to change anything else about the recipe and you don't need to add a ton — just a quarter cup or so of cornstarch will make a big difference for a standard batch. Cornstarch helps fritters (and many other baked goods) become crispy since it doesn't contain any gluten. In dough, gluten will bind together in strong networks, which can make the final product chewy. But by preventing gluten formation, cornstarch helps make fritters more brittle, which is how they get their crunch.