We Found The Absolute Best Chicago-Style Pizza In New York
Some of the best pizza places in America specialize in unique recipes and dish out some seriously delicious slices. Whether you're a fan of a thin crust that can be folded up and devoured or are looking for a more muscled-up pie, you don't need to hop on a flight to satisfy cravings. In fact, some of the best Chicago-style pizzas served outside of the Windy City can be found in New York, and we're not ones to gatekeep.
After moving to New York to study at Fordham University, Chicagoan Emmett Burke began missing the deep dish pizzas from home. Feeling inspired, Burke decided to bring Chicago-style pies to the Big Apple. Opened in 2013, Emmett's has since delighted New Yorkers with hearty appetites and those craving a taste of Chicago. "The deep dish is as close to Chicago without being in Chicago. Maybe better? Worth checking out," gushed one reviewer on Google. Another fan on Tripadvisor went so far as to compare Emmett's to a slew of other NYC pizza joints, concluding, "This was not only, in fact, pizza; but maybe the best pizza we ate in the entire week."
In comparison to a New York pie, Chicago-style pizza offers hearty, deep dish slices — Jon Stewart once compared the pizza to casserole. The crust is several inches thick, after all. "[It's] really good, but you can not eat more than two pieces each," cautioned one reviewer.
Get your appetite ready
At Emmett's, pizzas are loaded with mozzarella, toppings, and a thick tomato sauce. These behemoths are then cooked in cast-iron pans before they are hauled to tables. The toasty crust is known to be crunchy, and the cheese offers the right balance of gooey, salty tang. "Visited here whilst on holiday in NYC. We had a deep dish pizza which was insane," wrote one impressed visitor on Tripadvisor. "Best pizza we have ever tasted!"
Deep dish pizza isn't the only item on the menu. A Chicago-style hot dog served on a poppy seed bun can also provide a taste of home to those visiting the Empire State. Burgers served on potato buns offer an equally filling order. Even thin-crust pizza is available for those with less aggressive hunger pangs.
Those in search of Emmett's Chicago-style pies will want to plan their visit, accordingly. It can take at least a half hour for orders to arrive. Food is made on the spot, but customers' patience will be rewarded when hot plates are placed onto tables. Speaking of which, some of the pizzas are delivered with a small timer to indicate when the pie has cooled enough to eat. Fortunately, the vibe at Emmett's is relaxed, and there are plenty of beer and wine options to keep palates refreshed as guests wait to bite into their 'za.