We Found The Absolute Best Chicago-Style Pizza In New York

Some of the best pizza places in America specialize in unique recipes and dish out some seriously delicious slices. Whether you're a fan of a thin crust that can be folded up and devoured or are looking for a more muscled-up pie, you don't need to hop on a flight to satisfy cravings. In fact, some of the best Chicago-style pizzas served outside of the Windy City can be found in New York, and we're not ones to gatekeep.

After moving to New York to study at Fordham University, Chicagoan Emmett Burke began missing the deep dish pizzas from home. Feeling inspired, Burke decided to bring Chicago-style pies to the Big Apple. Opened in 2013, Emmett's has since delighted New Yorkers with hearty appetites and those craving a taste of Chicago. "The deep dish is as close to Chicago without being in Chicago. Maybe better? Worth checking out," gushed one reviewer on Google. Another fan on Tripadvisor went so far as to compare Emmett's to a slew of other NYC pizza joints, concluding, "This was not only, in fact, pizza; but maybe the best pizza we ate in the entire week."

In comparison to a New York pie, Chicago-style pizza offers hearty, deep dish slices — Jon Stewart once compared the pizza to casserole. The crust is several inches thick, after all. "[It's] really good, but you can not eat more than two pieces each," cautioned one reviewer.