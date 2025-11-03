Aldi's Worst Frozen Breakfast Item Has No Redeeming Qualities

Aldi is a favorite for shoppers on a tight budget, supplying cheap products under Aldi's many store-brand names. While we've found plenty of groceries worth buying, we've also found quite a few cheap Aldi products you should avoid at all costs. In a recent ranking of frozen breakfast items from Aldi, the worst frozen breakfast meal that you want to avoid is Aldi's egg, sausage, cheese, and potato breakfast burrito.

We ranked each frozen breakfast meal according to taste and execution, looking for standout ingredients, flavors, and textures. Unfortunately, the frozen burrito had no redeeming qualities to pull it out of its worst placement in our rankings. It was just plain bad. To begin with, what the packaging depicted was nothing like what came out of the box. Even if freezing a product might alter its appearance, once we heated and cut the burrito in half, we only saw a fraction of the ingredients its title promises. Before we cried false advertisement, we had to taste the egg, sausage, cheese, and potato burrito. Its sad monochrome interior consisted mostly of potatoes and eggs with no cheese or sausage we could detect by sight or taste. Perhaps it was the effect of freezing, but the gray hue of the burrito was a fitting visual for just how bland it tasted. Potatoes and eggs are hearty and versatile, but without seasoning or the savory and salty complements of cheese and sausage, they make for a very boring burrito filling.