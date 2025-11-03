Aldi's Worst Frozen Breakfast Item Has No Redeeming Qualities
Aldi is a favorite for shoppers on a tight budget, supplying cheap products under Aldi's many store-brand names. While we've found plenty of groceries worth buying, we've also found quite a few cheap Aldi products you should avoid at all costs. In a recent ranking of frozen breakfast items from Aldi, the worst frozen breakfast meal that you want to avoid is Aldi's egg, sausage, cheese, and potato breakfast burrito.
We ranked each frozen breakfast meal according to taste and execution, looking for standout ingredients, flavors, and textures. Unfortunately, the frozen burrito had no redeeming qualities to pull it out of its worst placement in our rankings. It was just plain bad. To begin with, what the packaging depicted was nothing like what came out of the box. Even if freezing a product might alter its appearance, once we heated and cut the burrito in half, we only saw a fraction of the ingredients its title promises. Before we cried false advertisement, we had to taste the egg, sausage, cheese, and potato burrito. Its sad monochrome interior consisted mostly of potatoes and eggs with no cheese or sausage we could detect by sight or taste. Perhaps it was the effect of freezing, but the gray hue of the burrito was a fitting visual for just how bland it tasted. Potatoes and eggs are hearty and versatile, but without seasoning or the savory and salty complements of cheese and sausage, they make for a very boring burrito filling.
Many customers agreed with our ranking
Customer reviews on Aldi's egg, sausage, cheese, and potato breakfast burritos from Reddit and Facebook's Aldi Aisle of Shame forum were as lukewarm and lackluster as the product's flavor. One thing they all agree on – and they posted pictures to prove it- was that they looked nothing like the picture on the package. One Redditor wrote, "the picture is really false advertising. They are more of an orange liquid egg/cheese mixture." Another Redditor responded that there was less egg than expected, causing them to question whether it was a breakfast burrito at all. The potato-heavy interior wasn't just bland, but also off-puttingly mushy. Most customers weren't wowed by the burrito, but were able to choke it down with the help of bottled salsa, sriracha, or chipotle mayo.
Apparently, the sausage, egg, cheese, and potato combination is troublesome for more than just Aldi's burritos. We also thought Aldi's frozen Breakfast Best brand sausage and gravy breakfast bowl, featuring the same ingredients, was a cheap watery mess, without too much flavor. On a more positive note, if you want a quality breakfast burrito, we ranked the El Monterey egg, sausage, cheese, and potato burrito as our favorite out of 10 frozen breakfast burritos. Finally, if you want to stick to Aldi's frozen section, our favorite savory frozen breakfast was the sausage, egg, and cheese deep dish breakfast pizza.