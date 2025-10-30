The Pancake Mix That Takes You Straight Back To Childhood Breakfasts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pancakes are a special breakfast dish that are almost as fun to make as they are to eat. And using pancake mix makes it even easier to get to the fun flipping stage of pancake preparation. Of course, convenience shouldn't trump flavor and fluffiness, so we set out to which boxes are worth buying. In a taste test of 13 pancake mixes, one of our favorites was from none other than the classic Hungry Jack brand.

While we tend to grow out of some childhood favorites, Hungry Jack Buttermilk Pancake Mix is just as tasty as an adult. We whipped these up quickly and easily because all the mix needs is water to become pancake batter. Because water is a neutral, wet ingredient with no leavening powers, we were skeptical how the pancakes would turn out. But our doubts were soon put to rest with a stack of perfectly fluffy, light, and airy pancakes that had a slightly sweet, delicate flavor. Plus, the crumb soaked up a drizzle of maple syrup beautifully.

Customer reviews on Amazon backed our opinions, with many stating the pancakes are "the best" and taste "very delicious." Even a Youtube video of a blind taste test by pro chefs collaborating with Epicurious lauded the taste and texture of Hungry Jack's pancakes as moist and tender. One taste tester said they had "a nice balanced flavor and crispy edges," while another stated, "I feel like this is something I would get at a diner."