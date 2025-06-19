This One Technique Will Make Your Store-Bought Pancake Mix Instantly Fluffier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those of us who aren't bakers but still want to enjoy fluffy pancakes at home, store-bought pancake mix is the most convenient way to make our flapjack dreams come true. We've even made a list of our favorite pancake mixes to pick up at the grocery store. While there are plenty of additional ingredients to elevate boxed pancake mix, there's one technique that doesn't require any extras. Sifting is a simple yet important step to ensure your store-bought pancake mix renders the fluffiest results.

Whether you have a wind-up sifter like this one from Nordic Ware or simply a fine metallic mesh sieve, running pancake mix through will effectively aerate the mixture. The longer flour sits on the shelves, the more compact it gets, which results in a denser crumb for baked goods. The same applies to pancake mix that has been sitting on grocery shelves for who knows how long. Plus, if any humidity seeps in as the mix sits on the shelves, it will also start to clump. Sifting will smooth out the clumps while also introducing air into the flour, making it, on average, 25% lighter than an unsifted mix. The lighter the mix, the fluffier the pancakes. Since pancake mix contains all the dry ingredients, sifting also evenly distributes all the dry ingredients and makes it easier to blend them in with the wet ingredients. The minute it'll take you to sift pancake matter is certainly worth spending to get those extra fluffy pancakes.