Avoid Adding This Basic Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza To Your Cart
The frozen foods section at Trader Joe's is nothing less than a treasure trove of unique items, from tasty prepared meals to cult favorite frozen desserts like its Hold The Cone! ice creams. However, even the biggest fan of the store knows that there are some Trader Joe's frozen foods you should always buy, but also ones you should leave at the store. One TJ's product that wound up on our list of frozen pizzas to avoid at all costs is the Organic 3 Cheese Pizza.
This product sounds like it could be a simple crowd-pleaser, featuring mozzarella, Italian fontal cheese, and an "organic aged cheese" with tomato sauce on a classic crust. But cheese pizzas can easily end up on the bland side, and that's where this item lands. We tasted this pie for our ranking of Trader Joe's frozen pizzas and found it completely underwhelming, with no pronounced flavors or contrasting textures in the cheese, sauce, or crust. It landed in second-to-last place for its complete lack of excitement.
Other reviews agree that this pizza is very generic and doesn't live up to the gourmet taste you expect from a Trader Joe's dish, especially an organic product that's made in Italy. Strangely, this pie is actually pre-cooked before it's frozen and packaged. This might save you some baking time, but it doesn't result in a very fresh-tasting dish.
What the internet has to say about the worst Trader Joe's frozen pizzas
Trader Joe's does offer some spectacular pizzas, but customers seem to agree that this is not one of them. In a Reddit thread about shoppers' favorite TJ's pizzas, one commenter wrote, "I can tell you it's not the Three Cheese one." Other users agreed, with one adding that the product "was so bad we threw it away" and another saying they were "currently suffering through" the pizza — yikes.
Another fan un-favorite is the Trader Joe's frozen pizza Reddit says is unpleasantly sweet. The Spicy Meat Pizza sounds tasty with its toppings of smoked sausage, meatballs, and bell peppers, but customers complain of an off-putting sugary flavor. Meat lovers are better off with the Wood Fired Naples Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, which won first place in our taste test. The store's Barbecue Chicken Pizza also gets good reviews.
If you've already bought TJ's Organic 3 Cheese Pizza, you don't need to "suffer through" it or throw it out. With the addition of some gourmet pizza toppings, you can easily make this pie way more exciting. Go for bold ingredients like piquant sauces, spicy cured meats, and peppery greens. Grating fresh, flavorful cheeses like pecorino or Grana Padano on top can also improve the bland mix found on the pie. And for a serious textural upgrade, try the employee-approved tip for crispy crust on frozen Trader Joe's pizza and cook it in a cast iron skillet.