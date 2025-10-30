Avoid Adding This Basic Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza To Your Cart

The frozen foods section at Trader Joe's is nothing less than a treasure trove of unique items, from tasty prepared meals to cult favorite frozen desserts like its Hold The Cone! ice creams. However, even the biggest fan of the store knows that there are some Trader Joe's frozen foods you should always buy, but also ones you should leave at the store. One TJ's product that wound up on our list of frozen pizzas to avoid at all costs is the Organic 3 Cheese Pizza.

This product sounds like it could be a simple crowd-pleaser, featuring mozzarella, Italian fontal cheese, and an "organic aged cheese" with tomato sauce on a classic crust. But cheese pizzas can easily end up on the bland side, and that's where this item lands. We tasted this pie for our ranking of Trader Joe's frozen pizzas and found it completely underwhelming, with no pronounced flavors or contrasting textures in the cheese, sauce, or crust. It landed in second-to-last place for its complete lack of excitement.

Other reviews agree that this pizza is very generic and doesn't live up to the gourmet taste you expect from a Trader Joe's dish, especially an organic product that's made in Italy. Strangely, this pie is actually pre-cooked before it's frozen and packaged. This might save you some baking time, but it doesn't result in a very fresh-tasting dish.