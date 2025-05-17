The Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza Reddit Says Is Unpleasantly Sweet

Trader Joe's gets a lot of praise from customers and our own reviews alike. But the popular grocery chain's in-house brand doesn't always hit the ball out of the park with its products. A case in point is Trader Joe's frozen spicy meat pizza. Not only do we deem it one of 17 frozen pizzas to avoid at all costs, but numerous Reddit threads gave scathing reviews about an unpleasant sweetness that cannot be ignored.

A Reddit thread entitled "Spicy Meat Pizza: Horrific! The worst pizza they have " sums it up perfectly. Responses backed the claim, and sweetness was the common denominator. One user called the pizza "sweet and tasty," but many others described the sweetness as "off-putting" and unusual. Considering the adjective printed in the title of the pizza is "spicy," the overriding sweetness is false advertising at its most offensive.

Redditors on this thread noted that corn syrup is on the ingredients. Others try to find the culprit of the sweetness, settling on the pizza sauce itself; one customer stated, "I think it uses TJ's calabrian chili sauce as a base, which ... is by far the worst TJ item." Yet another thread suggested that the sweet sauce made the spicy pizza inedible, with various others agreeing that they didn't finish a slice and had to throw the whole pizza away. Not only was the pizza decidedly not spicy, but Redditors also complained about a soggy crust and gloopy slices; this review called the texture "a big wet mess."