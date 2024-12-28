The Worst Store-Bought Pizza Sauce Is An Iconic Grocery Brand

A jar of pizza sauce is a versatile item with which to bulk out your pantry. Aside from using it to lather on top of a homemade batch of pizza dough, it also subs as an aromatic pasta sauce, a tasty binder for meatloaf, and even as a base for a super-quick, fire-roasted shakshuka. While many store-bought iterations of this time-saving ingredient are flavorful enough to use in any of these dishes, there is one pizza sauce from an iconic grocery brand that we would not advise purchasing due to its overtly tangy flavor and dimensionless texture: Trader Giotto's Fat Free Pizza Sauce from Trader Joe's.

Advertisement

The loser in Tasting Table writer Fletcher Huntley's ranking of 11 grocery store pizza sauce brands, this pizza sauce was simply too acidic for his liking. This may come as a surprise considering that many of Trader Joe's offerings, such as its range of prepared foods and snacks, rarely fail to pass muster. While the sauce had a great viscosity — not too thick, but loose enough to spread over a pizza base and cling to the dough — its astringent quality doesn't pair well with the creaminess of mozzarella-topped crust.

Furthermore, the sauce doesn't feature any chopped tomatoes. Rather, it contains a mixture of tomato paste and water, which contributes to its lack of texture and substance, even though the label describes it as "hearty." If you prefer smooth pizza sauces, you may appreciate Trader Joe's Fat Free Pizza Sauce, but here at Tasting Table, we felt that its consistency was severely lacking.

Advertisement