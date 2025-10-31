Vintage Bottles That Are Worth A Fortune Today

Afri-Cola has quite a history. The cola-flavored soda was first produced in Germany in the 1930s as an alternative to Coca-Cola. The soda giant was still hugely popular in the country throughout the Nazi regime, but Afri-Cola catered to growing anti-American sentiment at the time. It was one of the most popular soda brands in Germany for a few decades after its creation. You can still buy Afri-Cola today, although it's nowhere near as popular as it once was. As of 2024, the biggest soft drink producer in Germany is Coca-Cola.

But vintage Afri-Cola bottles have become quite a collector's item. An unopened Afri-Cola bottle, produced for the Italian market in 1960, is currently listed on eBay for just under $60,000. Yes, you read that correctly. According to the seller, it was found in the attic of their grandparents' house in Italy and has somehow managed to retain its perfect condition over the decades.

For those looking for Afri-Cola bottles from the past that are considerably cheaper (and we do mean considerably), there are vintage Afri-Cola bottles listed on eBay for between $10 and $20. These price points are slightly more in the average person's budget.