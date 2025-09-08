The Vintage Bottle That's Worth A Fortune Today

Given that most vintage items are sold at auctions, their value can be hard to objectively determine. Some pieces will make way more money at certain auctions than others, simply because there weren't multiple interested buyers driving the price up. On the other hand, scarcity lends itself to value, and this unique bottle of California Grapine seems to be a rare find, which may have inspired collectors to bid high.

The history of the California Grapine syrup brand is very hard to track, but it may have come from the California Syrup & Extract Company, Inc., which was founded in 1910, according to Emeryville Historical Society. Other searches only net you only results for vintage drinkware or articles about more modern grape syrup brands. This hard-to-track history may be part of the reason why the bottle has sold for so much; it's one of the only remaining remnants of a mysterious yet fascinating part of soda history. Vintage items are often also sought after for their high quality. For instance, vintage Weck jars, which can sometimes be found at thrift stores, are beloved for their thicker glass and pressure-seal technology, meaning that jars made over 100 years ago are still perfectly functional and usable today. The bottle's description mentions its hand-applied lip, so its quality and careful preservation also likely raised its selling price.

If you have a similar bottle, there's no guaranteeing you'll get a similar price for it, as it comes down to quality and demand. Still, it's definitely worth looking around for the bottle at thrift stores or garage sales (along with other valuable antiques like these vintage kitchen storage jars), as it will likely be worth a pretty penny regardless, or could make a wonderful talking piece in a collection.