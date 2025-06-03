Vintage Coke Bottles Are Worth Way More Than You May Have Thought

Collecting vintage Coca-Cola bottles is a more popular hobby than you might expect. The company says it probably fields more questions about its bottles than any other subject. It makes sense when you think about it. Long after the drink is gone, the bottles remain, and Coca-Cola has made more bottles than you could imagine. It started selling the soda in glass bottles back in 1894. By 1959, it was already producing 500 million per year. Even though many have been lost over time, some of those that are left are worth a lot of money, even into six figures.

If you're interested in the hobby as an investment rather than for the history, collecting vintage Coke bottles can be a double-edged sword. A bottle that's over 100 years old seems like it might be a significant find, but don't forget those production numbers. Coca-Cola was manufacturing these in the millions, so even today, a bottle from 1916 might only be worth $6. The investment comes from finding the right bottle. Ideally, you want ones from before Coke was a worldwide phenomenon, and what we think is still the best of all the popular colas on the market.

If you check out vintage Coke bottles on eBay, you can find listings that range from a few dollars all the way up to several thousand. Some listings even go into the tens of thousands. Obviously, you'll want to confirm the authenticity, but it does go to show that these prices aren't unusual, as there are multiple examples.