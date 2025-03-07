These Are The Only 2 Countries Where You Can't Buy A Coke
Who hasn't cracked open a Coke? Globally, people consume a total of 1.9 billion servings per day. With a world population of approximately 8.2 billion, that's a hefty percentage of humans sipping a daily Coke. Contrary to (understandable) belief, the infamous brand isn't everywhere. You can probably guess which country drinks the most Coca-Cola. But there are two countries where, officially speaking, it's impossible to buy: North Korea and Cuba. The current sanction and trade embargos render importation a logistical nightmare.
Place an emphasis on the phrase "officially." In 2012, there were whispers of Coca-Cola availability in Pyongyang, North Korea, after a video spread via YouTube. However, apparently keen to iron out misinformation and avoid ruffling feathers, the company issued an official statement denying that sales corridor. Instead, the briefly-available beverage was chalked up as a probable smuggled import; illegal supply chains aren't unheard of in Pyongyang. Today, accessing Coca-Cola remains wildly unpredictable in both Cuba and North Korea (especially if you're taking the legal route).
While alone right now, the two weren't always flying solo. Historically, Myanmar, Vietnam, and China have also undergone Coke-less spells. But as of 2012, it's just North Korea and Cuba that are left in the cold. Consider it one of the many fascinating facts about the Coca-Cola company.
What do these countries drink instead?
In a world without Coke, what do you drink? Apparently, dupes. What flavor is Coca-Cola exactly? The drink uses 90% carbonated water, but is said to include more natural flavors like vanilla and cinnamon. Of course, the exact recipe remains under close wraps — something Cuba hasn't quite yet nailed with "Tropicola." Tourists mention sales of this Coke replacement, although the verdict is still out; online opinion hovers around average flavor reports at best.
There's reportedly a Coca-Cola dupe in North Korea, too. There are stray mentions of Ryongjin Cola by tour operators and a red can with a ring pull opener was seen onboard Air Koryo flights. A Coke replacement wouldn't be an isolated report of all-too-familiar branding. In a 2017 Independent article, a leader of a Korean tour company shared pictures of fries labeled KHC which bore a suspicious resemblance to KFC packaging.
Otherwise, the countries have a long list of (entirely) alternative beverages. Classic Cuban drinks include rum, coffee, and guarapo (sugarcane juice). North Korea relies on 99% of its imports from China, resulting in varied orange, lemon, and other fruit-flavored beverages. It also has a taste for high-quality beer and soju. The more you know, right?