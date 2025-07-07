If You Spot These Vintage Jars At The Thrift Store, Don't Think Twice Before Buying Them
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kitchen thrifting is one of the best ways to get high-priced cookware for a steal. If you have a keen eye and some patience, you can walk away with iconic products from brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Lodge, or perhaps find the perfect vintage kitchen item. If you do a lot of canning, you may be on the lookout for Mason jars, which can be found at a fraction of the cost at places like your local Goodwill. But there's another glass canning jar that you shouldn't pass up if you see it: Weck jars are canning jars that are as ubiquitous in Europe as mason jars are to American kitchens.
Originating in Oflingen, Germany, Weck jars were designed for home canning, and the brand has become popular worldwide, not only for canning but for storage, decoration, or as collectibles. Unlike a Mason jar, a Weck jar typically contains a glass lid, rubber seal, and distinctive metal side clamps. The lids pressure-seal rather than screw on, and they come in a variety of sizes and shapes. Jar capacity is measured in metric units, and the three-seal lid (glass top, rubber seal, and clamps) are the most common, especially for canning. However, Weck makes alternative lids for food storage in wood, cork, or even plastic caps. You can find Weck jar replacement lids on Amazon, and you can purchase Weck jars at retailers like Williams Sonoma or on eBay or Etsy, but thrift store finds are the best and cheapest way to garner vintage jars.
How to spot the perfect Weck jar
When thrifting for Mason jars, you'll usually come across labeled jars like Ball or Kerr, and you can often find generic glass canning jars too. The first thing to keep an eye out for when you're looking for Weck is the name itself, followed by the brand's signature strawberry logo on the jar. If you spot glass jars with the characteristic metal clamps, they're likely to be Weck. You may come across jars that don't have the clamps, or they may have an alternative lid. Double-check for the name and logo, and you can also handle the jars to check their condition and density. Weck jars are heavier than Mason jars, and they have thicker glass.
If you're specifically out for jars to use for canning foods at home, check that the seals and lids are operational and in good shape. You may also want to look around for nearby replacement lids, or lids that have been separated from the jar. You can always purchase the jar by itself and find some replacement lids elsewhere. Alternative uses for Weck jars can range from food storage containers to candle or flower holders, and they make great gift containers for holding candy or small baked goods. With their increasing popularity, a set of Weck jars can cost anywhere from $30 to $50 retail, making anything you find at the thrift store a likely bargain, especially if you come across a mint set of jars.