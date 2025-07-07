If You Spot These Vintage Jars At The Thrift Store, Don't Think Twice Before Buying Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen thrifting is one of the best ways to get high-priced cookware for a steal. If you have a keen eye and some patience, you can walk away with iconic products from brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Lodge, or perhaps find the perfect vintage kitchen item. If you do a lot of canning, you may be on the lookout for Mason jars, which can be found at a fraction of the cost at places like your local Goodwill. But there's another glass canning jar that you shouldn't pass up if you see it: Weck jars are canning jars that are as ubiquitous in Europe as mason jars are to American kitchens.

Originating in Oflingen, Germany, Weck jars were designed for home canning, and the brand has become popular worldwide, not only for canning but for storage, decoration, or as collectibles. Unlike a Mason jar, a Weck jar typically contains a glass lid, rubber seal, and distinctive metal side clamps. The lids pressure-seal rather than screw on, and they come in a variety of sizes and shapes. Jar capacity is measured in metric units, and the three-seal lid (glass top, rubber seal, and clamps) are the most common, especially for canning. However, Weck makes alternative lids for food storage in wood, cork, or even plastic caps. You can find Weck jar replacement lids on Amazon, and you can purchase Weck jars at retailers like Williams Sonoma or on eBay or Etsy, but thrift store finds are the best and cheapest way to garner vintage jars.