Le Creuset's Most Iconic Product Is $175 Off For Its 100 Year Anniversary Sale

Le Creuset's cookware is some of the most sought after on the planet and also some of the most expensive, but if the high prices have put you off in the past, you should know that the company's 100th anniversary sale is handing out huge discounts on some of the company's biggest products. The sale is celebrating the 1925 moment when two men in Belgium combined their knowledge to create the enameled cast iron cocotte in the first of Le Creuset's now famous color schemes. This unique blend combines cast iron's impressive heat retention with an enamel coating that protects it, making it more non-stick, easier to clean, and non-reactive — in other words, one of the most versatile and durable pieces of cooking equipment you can buy. And right now, Le Creuset's signature oval eight-quart Dutch oven is $175 off the normal price.

While Le Creuset's Dutch ovens can last a lifetime if cared for properly, the normal price tag of $475 is really steep, even compared to a lot of the competition. But around $300 is a massive discount that makes it a lot more realistic if you are on a budget and want a real investment piece for your kitchen. The sale applies to all 22 color options currently available on Le Creuset's online store, although a few colors are already sold out. And if you aren't in the market for a Dutch oven, the 100th anniversary sale has a lot of other great deals too.