Le Creuset's Most Iconic Product Is $175 Off For Its 100 Year Anniversary Sale
Le Creuset's cookware is some of the most sought after on the planet and also some of the most expensive, but if the high prices have put you off in the past, you should know that the company's 100th anniversary sale is handing out huge discounts on some of the company's biggest products. The sale is celebrating the 1925 moment when two men in Belgium combined their knowledge to create the enameled cast iron cocotte in the first of Le Creuset's now famous color schemes. This unique blend combines cast iron's impressive heat retention with an enamel coating that protects it, making it more non-stick, easier to clean, and non-reactive — in other words, one of the most versatile and durable pieces of cooking equipment you can buy. And right now, Le Creuset's signature oval eight-quart Dutch oven is $175 off the normal price.
While Le Creuset's Dutch ovens can last a lifetime if cared for properly, the normal price tag of $475 is really steep, even compared to a lot of the competition. But around $300 is a massive discount that makes it a lot more realistic if you are on a budget and want a real investment piece for your kitchen. The sale applies to all 22 color options currently available on Le Creuset's online store, although a few colors are already sold out. And if you aren't in the market for a Dutch oven, the 100th anniversary sale has a lot of other great deals too.
Le Creuset is offering big discounts on Dutch ovens and other favorites to celebrate its 100th birthday
Enameled cast iron (as opposed to regular cast iron) is great for cooking a lot of dishes, but it's particularly useful for soups and stews because it stands up to long cooking, and the non-reactive surface prevents leaching. And if you are looking for a Le Creuset pot that can do that at a lower price point than the Dutch oven, the soup pot with a glass lid is also steeply discounted right now — down to $200 from the standard $330 on the Le Creuset specials page. Enamel surfaces are also excellent at keeping baked dishes from sticking to your pan, and both Le Creuset's casserole dish and pie pan, bread loaf pan set are around 30% off.
While Le Creuset is famous for enameled cast iron, it also makes other pans, and the stainless steel 5-piece cookware set at $130 off is a great way to get some of your most essential kitchen tools. Or you could just throw caution to the wind and become the envy of everyone who visits your kitchen by grabbing the 7-piece enameled cast iron cookware set, which is currently $999 — over $400 lower than normal. And on the other end, fans of Le Creuset's beautiful color schemes who don't need a pan can grab a set of six mugs for only $79.99. If you've ever wanted a piece of the French icon in your home, now is likely the cheapest time.