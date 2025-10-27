When the nights start to draw in and the days grow colder, it's the perfect time to slow down a little and nurture yourself with warming, cosy food. This fall-worthy stovetop apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is the perfect way to make the most of those cold, misty autumnal mornings.

If you are a lover of all things fall, or simply enjoy a big hug in a bowl, then this super comforting apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe is for you. To make this warming spiced breakfast option, diced apple is sauteed in a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, and maple syrup until soft and lightly caramelized. Oats, chia seeds, milk, and salt are then added to the pan and simmered until the oatmeal is thick and silky. To maximize on fall flavors, this breakfast offering is finished off with a hearty dollop of yogurt, toasted pecan nuts, more apple, and a dusting of cinnamon.

Not only is this stovetop apple cinnamon oatmeal warming and delicious, it is also packed full of nutrition to really boost you on those chilly fall mornings. With a hefty dose of fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, you'll be well-fueled for the day ahead. So, if you want to indulge in all things autumn, then we recommend starting the day off with this stovetop apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe.