Fall-Worthy Stovetop Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Recipe
When the nights start to draw in and the days grow colder, it's the perfect time to slow down a little and nurture yourself with warming, cosy food. This fall-worthy stovetop apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is the perfect way to make the most of those cold, misty autumnal mornings.
If you are a lover of all things fall, or simply enjoy a big hug in a bowl, then this super comforting apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe is for you. To make this warming spiced breakfast option, diced apple is sauteed in a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, and maple syrup until soft and lightly caramelized. Oats, chia seeds, milk, and salt are then added to the pan and simmered until the oatmeal is thick and silky. To maximize on fall flavors, this breakfast offering is finished off with a hearty dollop of yogurt, toasted pecan nuts, more apple, and a dusting of cinnamon.
Not only is this stovetop apple cinnamon oatmeal warming and delicious, it is also packed full of nutrition to really boost you on those chilly fall mornings. With a hefty dose of fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, you'll be well-fueled for the day ahead. So, if you want to indulge in all things autumn, then we recommend starting the day off with this stovetop apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe.
Gather the ingredients for this fall-worthy stovetop apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe
To begin this fall-worthy stovetop apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the spiced apple base, you will want an apple, coconut oil, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and maple syrup. To complete the oatmeal, you will also need whole oats, chia seeds, whole milk, and salt. To serve, you will want yogurt, toasted pecans, and, optionally, more apple as well as a dusting of cinnamon to finish things off.
Step 1: Prepare the apple
Core and roughly dice the apple.
Step 2: Heat the coconut oil
Heat the coconut oil in a small saucepan to a medium heat.
Step 3: Saute the apple
Add the diced apple and saute for 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 4: Add cinnamon, nutmeg, and maple syrup
Add the cinnamon, nutmeg, and maple syrup to the pan.
Step 5: Simmer the apples until soft
Simmer the apples for another 3 to 4 minutes until they're soft and beginning to caramelize.
Step 6: Add oats, chia seeds, milk, and salt
Add the oats, chia seeds, milk, and salt to the pan.
Step 7: Simmer until thickened
Combine everything and simmer for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring regularly, until the porridge has thickened.
Step 8: Serve the oatmeal
Serve warm topped with yogurt, toasted pecans, fresh sliced apples, and more cinnamon.
What can I serve with this oatmeal?
Ingredients
- 1 apple, such as gala, Fuji, or honeycrisp
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- ⅓ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- ½ cup whole oats
- ½ teaspoon chia seeds
- 1½ cups whole milk
- Pinch of salt
- 2 tablespoons yogurt
- 2 tablespoons toasted pecans
Optional Ingredients
- Sliced apples to serve
- More cinnamon, for dusting
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|941
|Total Fat
|41.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|40.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|117.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|14.8 g
|Total Sugars
|55.6 g
|Sodium
|325.3 mg
|Protein
|27.7 g
How can this stovetop apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe be adapted?
This stovetop apple cinnamon oatmeal recipe is like fall in a bowl, but there are plenty of ways to adapt the dish while keeping the autumnal influence, depending on your personal preferences and the ingredients in your cupboard. A simple way to mix things up is by adding different spices to your oatmeal. Pumpkin spice, cardamom, ginger, or cloves will also create those perfect, warming fall flavors and will pair wonderfully with the apple. Additionally, you can try mixing in different fruits alongside the apple to add more variety to the oatmeal, as well as boost your 5-a-day numbers. Adding in diced pear or plums alongside the apple is a great way to embrace the fruits of fall, or you can add blackberries or blueberries a little later on when the oatmeal is simmering.
To really switch things up, why not try making your porridge using quinoa instead of oats? This superfood will pack even more protein into your day, as well as providing a slightly nuttier flavor than the oatmeal. Finally, your choice of toppings can really impact the overall taste of your oatmeal, so why not pick your favorite yogurt flavor instead of a more neutral option to enhance your breakfast? The toasted pecans can also be substituted for toasted walnuts, mixed toasted seeds, or even a handful of crunchy granola.
What are the best kinds of apples to use in this oatmeal?
When it comes to cooking with apples, you want to make sure you are making the right choice for your dish, and also for your personal preferences. Luckily, there is a vast array of apple varieties for us to choose from, so whether you prefer your apples to be sharper or sweeter, there will be a few options that you can select.
For this oatmeal recipe, we recommend choosing an apple that has a good balance between tartness and sweetness. Fuji apples make a great choice as they have a wonderfully balanced flavor profile. Galas are easy to get your hands on and make a great all-arounder if you prefer a juicy yet milder apple. Honeycrisps are another great all-rounder with a crisp texture and sweet flavor that work really well in oatmeal. If you prefer your apples to be more tart, then Granny Smith apples might be the right choice for you. You can always add another dash or two of maple syrup to your oatmeal to balance out any sharpness. Whichever apple variety you choose, make sure to reach for firm apples with a good shine and heaviness to them, and you can't go far wrong.