Tips For Freezing Fresh Salmon

Keeping a stash of frozen salmon fillets on hand is great for an impromptu deluxe dinner. However, if you don't know the correct method for freezing fresh salmon, you might find yourself a little disappointed with how your meal turns out. While there are some general tips for freezing fish, keep in mind that salmon is more oily than a lot of white fish. This oiliness makes it more prone to oxidation, the breakdown of fatty acids that changes the color of the salmon and gives it an unpleasant, fishy odor.

The best way to maintain the taste and texture of fresh salmon headed for the freezer is by ice glazing. This method involves dipping the fish in a bath of ascorbic acid (the chemical name for Vitamin C) and water before freezing. This protects it from both oxygen and freezer burn. If ice glazing is a little more work than you had in mind, then prepare the salmon as chefs do. After rinsing and patting dry, tightly wrap the fillets in plastic wrap, followed by another layer of plastic or aluminum foil, then store them in an airtight freezer bag.

The quicker you can freeze the fish, the longer it will retain freshness. So, if you're working with more than one salmon fillet, don't throw them in the same freezer bag and call it a day. Instead, lay each one out on a baking sheet (in its plastic wrap) to ensure they freeze quickly, then combine them for storage.