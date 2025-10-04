Why Cooking Fish Directly From The Freezer Can Be The Best Way To Do It

Unless you're one of those rare planners who remembers to move fish from the freezer to the fridge a full day in advance, chances are that you've occasionally found yourself 30 minutes from dinnertime staring at rock-hard filets. Maybe you've tried cooking them straight from frozen and ended up with a soggy, disappointing mess. However, cooking fish directly from the freezer is possible. It can even be the best way, depending on the texture you want.

According to Chef Jay Kumar, owner of LORE in Park Slope, Brooklyn, it's all about how you plan to cook the filets. "For a crispy skin and a more tender texture, it's best to cook the fish after it's been thawed," he said. Thawing is necessary for crisp skin because frozen fish releases excess moisture as it cooks, preventing it from crisping. "But, if you prefer a firmer texture, cooking from frozen will achieve that," he noted. It's perfectly fine to slow-roast, steam, or poach fish in a liquid or gravy while frozen since the added moisture helps filets cook evenly and keeps the flesh from drying out.

There are other reasons why frozen fish can be the better choice. Despite common myths that freezing diminishes flavor, texture, or nutrition, none of these are true. In reality, freezing locks in nutrients like protein and omega-3s, and if handled properly, even preserves taste and texture. While lean fish like tilapia often perform best straight from the freezer, the same approach can work with everyday favorites like salmon, too.