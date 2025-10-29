9 Chicken Dinners Gen Z Makes On Repeat
Let's face it: Most of Gen Z is busy. They're going to school, trying to work their way into an increasingly challenging job market, and attempting to maintain a social life in the process. Plus, they face rising grocery costs that can make eating out pricier and more challenging than it should be. That's why so many of them are putting their culinary skills to use and cheffing it up in the kitchen. And since chicken is a standby for so many, we're taking a look at some of the chicken recipes that Gen Z returns to time and time again.
Whether you're a member of Gen Z or not, these delicious (and mostly easy) meals are perfect for whipping up any time, from weeknights to date nights. Opt for lighter options like a chicken Caesar wrap, or go for something heartier, like a Buffalo chicken lasagna, that'll warm you up during the colder nights of the year. Once you give these dishes a try yourself, you might just find that they become some of your go-to recipes, too.
1. Easy Chicken Caesar Wrap with Homemade Croutons
Chicken Caesar salad is delicious, but it's even better when you put it in a wrap. Arguably the best part of this recipe, though, is the homemade croutons. They give the wrap a nice, crunchy, textural element and taste so much better than the store-bought variety.
Our advice? Make the chicken ahead of time, and keep it in the fridge until you're ready to assemble your wrap. If you prepare a batch big enough, it makes for an excellent lunchtime meal-prep option for your busiest days.
2. Slow Cooker Chicken Posole Verde
Gen Z doesn't always have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen, which is why slow-cooker recipes can come in handy for them (and anyone else who doesn't like to spend hours over the stove). Enter this chicken posole verde recipe, which is both warming and comforting as well as light and fresh, making it perfect for basically any time of the year. It comes together with just 30 minutes of prep time, and simmering it slowly really helps all of those complex flavors meld beautifully.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Posole Verde
3. Buffalo Chicken Lasagna
Many Gen Zers grew up eating Buffalo chicken dip, so it shouldn't be a surprise that this Buffalo chicken lasagna is also a huge hit. It combines two iconic recipes — the aforementioned dip and the beloved lasagna — into one hearty dish that's perfect to share with a crowd.
We also love that this is a relatively affordable recipe that can be made in big batches, which means less time spent in the kitchen over the course of the week if you're just cooking for yourself.
Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Lasagna
4. Chicken Fried Rice
Sometimes you don't need to opt for a complicated recipe to get a delicious dinner on the table. On nights when we want to keep things simple, we love this standby chicken fried rice recipe.
It calls for a variety of frozen or canned veggies, which makes it easy to prepare even when you feel like you don't have anything fresh in the fridge. You can even use leftover day-old rice for the ideal fried rice texture. Of course, feel free to use any other odds and ends you have in the fridge for a versatile meal you can enjoy anytime.
Recipe: Chicken Fried Rice
5. Easy Chicken Gyros
Chicken gyros feel like a meal that you would have to go out to your favorite Mediterranean restaurant for, but believe us when we say that this recipe is incredibly easy to make at home. Basically, you just have to cook the chicken itself and then assemble everything in a pita or flatbread. Don't forget to buy or make some tzatziki for drizzling or dipping.
Recipe: Easy Chicken Gyros
6. Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos and Avocado Crema
Sure, a frozen taquito is a solid option after a long day at work (or a long night at the bar), but you can elevate your taquito game significantly by making these homemade chicken taquitos. Don't worry, though — they're not hard to make.
In fact, these are cooked right in your air fryer — a Gen Z kitchen staple. Don't skip the avocado crema, which really takes these otherwise simple taquitos to a whole new level.
7. Crock-Pot Butter Chicken
Have you been spending too much money on your favorite local Indian takeout joint? We've all been there. If you want to save some of your hard-earned cash, you can try making butter chicken at home, right in your Crock-Pot.
Although this rich dish may look intimidating, you might just find that it's way easier than you ever imagined. It only requires 10 minutes of prep time, and after about four hours in the Crock-Pot, you'll have a hearty dinner you can eat for days. Serve it with basmati rice and a salad for a complete meal.
Recipe: Crock-Pot Butter Chicken
8. Spicy Chicken and Broccoli Noodles
Noodles are an affordable dinner staple that we always like to keep on hand. However, you don't have to opt for plain buttered noodles just because you're busy or limiting your budget.
This recipe adds spicy chicken, broccoli, and other veggies to your noodle dish to create a filling and deeply satisfying bowl. The marinade makes the chicken taste deeply savory, thanks to the inclusion of soy sauce, garlic paste, rice wine, and sesame oil. Double the recipe for a delicious meal-prep dish you can make week after week.
9. Oven Baked BBQ Chicken
Gen Z — just like most generations — loves a barbecue, but the weather doesn't always cooperate. That's why this recipe for oven-baked barbecue chicken is perfect to have in your weekly dinner rotation. It offers all those smoky, sweet, and savory flavors right in your oven.
Your best bet is to use chicken thighs instead of breasts, since thighs tend to be juicier and will hold up better in the oven. Pair with a fresh side salad, and you have your next go-to chicken thigh recipe on lock.
Recipe: Oven Baked BBQ Chicken