9 Chicken Dinners Gen Z Makes On Repeat

Let's face it: Most of Gen Z is busy. They're going to school, trying to work their way into an increasingly challenging job market, and attempting to maintain a social life in the process. Plus, they face rising grocery costs that can make eating out pricier and more challenging than it should be. That's why so many of them are putting their culinary skills to use and cheffing it up in the kitchen. And since chicken is a standby for so many, we're taking a look at some of the chicken recipes that Gen Z returns to time and time again.

Whether you're a member of Gen Z or not, these delicious (and mostly easy) meals are perfect for whipping up any time, from weeknights to date nights. Opt for lighter options like a chicken Caesar wrap, or go for something heartier, like a Buffalo chicken lasagna, that'll warm you up during the colder nights of the year. Once you give these dishes a try yourself, you might just find that they become some of your go-to recipes, too.