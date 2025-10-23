Review: Salt & Straw's 2025 Halloween Ice Creams Are Frightfully Delightful

It's that time of year again, folks — time to bundle up, hunker down with a scary movie (or faux-scary, if frights aren't your thing), and bask in all the cozy glory of the -ber months. And, as is customary anytime a new season rolls around, ice cream behemoth Salt & Straw has a set of flavors to match the festivities. I always love sampling the chain's limited-time offerings; its recent Apple series was one of my favorites to date, and though I wasn't a huge fan of the Farmers Market series, I consider that a fluke. Even its "regular" year-round flavors are extra decadent. So, my bar for the Halloween series was understandably high.

I have to say, the chain covers the full range of fall moods in its lineup. You've got a couple spooky, creepy offerings, a couple that are undeniably cozy, and some that are just straight-up fun. As I typically do when Salt & Straw releases a new lineup, I had to sample the whole thing. Did I love every flavor? No, but I didn't dislike any of them, and I think each will have a certain type of consumer falling head over heels in love with it.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.