The Dollar Tree Halloween Find That Affordably Copies Williams Sonoma
Whoever is behind the latest Dollar Tree holiday designs should get a raise, because the brand is getting better and better at duping much more expensive home and kitchen products. We recently raved about the Williams Sonoma glassware look-alike you can find at the Dollar Tree, and now the brand has done it again. Its latest seasonal mug design is a near-identical dupe of a much more expensive Williams Sonoma version. The Dollar Tree's Halloween Shaped Ceramic Mug is available in a white ghost shape and a black skull version, and each is just $1.50.
These delightful seasonal mugs are almost indistinguishable from Williams Sonoma's Ghost Figural Mugs, which are $14.99 each. The Dollar Tree's ghost mug is a little over 4 inches in width and 5 inches in length, and is almost 4 inches tall. It's made from a food-safe ceramic and is white with a slight semi-gloss sheen. The ghost's expression is slightly wry or whimsical rather than being scary.
The Williams Sonoma ghost mug is made of stoneware, which is a slightly more durable type of ceramic. The description on the website says that it is shaped, glazed, and finished by hand. It is microwavable and dishwasher safe. Each mug holds 19 ounces of liquid and is 4 ½ inches in diameter and 4 inches tall. The mug is white with a slightly glossy finish, and the ghost has a surprised expression on its face. Both are also very similar to Target's Hyde and EEK! Boutique Figural Ghosty Mug, which is $5.
You'll also find tools for organizing your mug collection
It can be hard to resist a cute seasonal mug, especially if it costs less than $5. And if you're anything like us, you have amassed an impressive collection. Luckily, there are plenty of affordable hacks to organize your mug collection using items from Dollar Tree, and you can implement them without taking up too much space on your countertops or in your cupboards.
One Dollar Tree hack that can finally tame your messy mug cabinet is the Essentials White Wire Cabinet Shelves. Just $1.50 each, these are designed to fit easily inside kitchen cabinets. They allow you to stack mugs on top of each other, or store mugs on the bottom and plates and bowls on the top.
If you're crafty, you can also turn a Dollar Tree broom into extra mug storage space. You just need three of Dollar Tree's Essentials Over-the-Door Hook Hangers and two of the brand's plastic broom or mop handles. The hook hangers can be attached horizontally to the vertical broom handles so that the entire thing creates a frame that can be hung on the wall. Use it to hang mugs, aprons, dish cloths, and more.