The Dollar Tree Halloween Find That Affordably Copies Williams Sonoma

Whoever is behind the latest Dollar Tree holiday designs should get a raise, because the brand is getting better and better at duping much more expensive home and kitchen products. We recently raved about the Williams Sonoma glassware look-alike you can find at the Dollar Tree, and now the brand has done it again. Its latest seasonal mug design is a near-identical dupe of a much more expensive Williams Sonoma version. The Dollar Tree's Halloween Shaped Ceramic Mug is available in a white ghost shape and a black skull version, and each is just $1.50.

These delightful seasonal mugs are almost indistinguishable from Williams Sonoma's Ghost Figural Mugs, which are $14.99 each. The Dollar Tree's ghost mug is a little over 4 inches in width and 5 inches in length, and is almost 4 inches tall. It's made from a food-safe ceramic and is white with a slight semi-gloss sheen. The ghost's expression is slightly wry or whimsical rather than being scary.

The Williams Sonoma ghost mug is made of stoneware, which is a slightly more durable type of ceramic. The description on the website says that it is shaped, glazed, and finished by hand. It is microwavable and dishwasher safe. Each mug holds 19 ounces of liquid and is 4 ½ inches in diameter and 4 inches tall. The mug is white with a slightly glossy finish, and the ghost has a surprised expression on its face. Both are also very similar to Target's Hyde and EEK! Boutique Figural Ghosty Mug, which is $5.