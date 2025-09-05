How You Can Turn A Dollar Tree Broom Into Extra Storage For Your Kitchen

Storage is something nobody can get enough of. If you've ever sighed at cluttered cupboards of mugs and wondered if there's a better way, you're not alone. On TikTok, @hometalk shared a genius hack for transforming a Dollar Tree broom into extra mug storage — it's worth the watch.

Affordable hacks to organize your coffee mug collection are worth their weight in gold, and this one only costs a few bucks. The instructions are simple: Purchase three over-the-door hooks for $3.75 and a $1.50 broom handle. Spray the hooks to match the handle (or recolor both as per personal preference), and then cut the broom in half. These halves create vertical "rails," while the hooks form evenly spaced horizontal rungs. Zip-tie everything in place, secure the organizer to your wall, and voilà: Storage for 18 mugs. This crafty bit of DIY creates plenty of extra room in your precious cupboards.

Sold on the idea? Don't waste a trip to the store. Dollar Tree is a gold mine for space-saving ideas. Pick up screw-in hooks and a wooden block to free up counter space with an easy Dollar Tree hanging cutlery station, too.