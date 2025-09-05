How You Can Turn A Dollar Tree Broom Into Extra Storage For Your Kitchen
Storage is something nobody can get enough of. If you've ever sighed at cluttered cupboards of mugs and wondered if there's a better way, you're not alone. On TikTok, @hometalk shared a genius hack for transforming a Dollar Tree broom into extra mug storage — it's worth the watch.
Affordable hacks to organize your coffee mug collection are worth their weight in gold, and this one only costs a few bucks. The instructions are simple: Purchase three over-the-door hooks for $3.75 and a $1.50 broom handle. Spray the hooks to match the handle (or recolor both as per personal preference), and then cut the broom in half. These halves create vertical "rails," while the hooks form evenly spaced horizontal rungs. Zip-tie everything in place, secure the organizer to your wall, and voilà: Storage for 18 mugs. This crafty bit of DIY creates plenty of extra room in your precious cupboards.
Sold on the idea? Don't waste a trip to the store. Dollar Tree is a gold mine for space-saving ideas. Pick up screw-in hooks and a wooden block to free up counter space with an easy Dollar Tree hanging cutlery station, too.
Where to mount the mug organizer
The "broom and hanger" combo gets the green light to try at home. The biggest key to success lies in where you'll mount this DIY mug organizer. Sturdy fixtures are essential, but there are other factors to consider, like sunlight and foot traffic.
The trick is storing mugs near your kettle, but also choosing a spot that eliminates dead space and doesn't risk accidents. Think close, but not too close. Accidentally knocking this organizer off the wall is anyone's worst nightmare; tuck it somewhere safe, preferably away from the main walkway where everybody squeezes past when bleary-eyed in the morning. Likewise, after discovering that charming vintage Japanese mugs are a thrifting hidden gem, the last thing you want is faded designs. Steer away from direct sunlight.
It never hurts to brush up on basics, either. If poorly maintained, safely mounting mugs won't drastically extend their lifespan. Limit abrasive cleaning and eliminate mold by thoroughly drying before storage. Did you know that cream of tartar is the trick for cleaning pesky coffee stains from mugs once and for all? Investing in maintenance will keep these mugs display-worthy.