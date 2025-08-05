These Charming Vintage Japanese Mugs Are A Thrifting Hidden Gem

Otagiri Mercantile Company only lasted about 40 years in production, but in that time, the business crafted hundreds of different designs. The company was based in San Francisco, but imported all of its pieces from Japanese manufacturers, which is why you're more likely to find vintage Otagiri pieces in California than in New York.

The name "Otagiri" was trademarked in 1980, and the company built a name for itself by distributing mugs and dinnerware to specific stores on the West Coast. At the end of its lifecycle (aka the same year Starbucks opened its first drive-thru), the Otagiri Mercantile Company was purchased by Enesco's Worldwide Giftware Group for $3.5 billion, and production of the classic Otagiri-style stoneware inexplicably stopped.

Most Otagiri mugs won't sell for very much, but each one is unique. Collectors love showing off what they've found, such as with these 10 affordable hacks to organize your coffee mug collection. A quick eBay search shows various Otagiri mugs going for between $10-$40, depending on rarity and condition. Supposedly, an extremely rare Otagiri dinnerware set once sold for close to $3,000, but even rare mugs don't sell for anywhere near that amount. Authentic Otagiri pieces can be verified with golden stickers on or near the bottom of the mug with the word "Otagiri," and/or a stamp pressed directly into the mug, which can also indicate which year the mug was produced.