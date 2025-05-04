Are Vintage Mugs Safe To Drink From? Here's How To Find Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mug collections are like snowflakes: No two are the same. We build our collections based on our style and interests, choosing perfectly cute sets or eclectic assortments that brighten our morning coffee or afternoon tea rituals. But there are things to keep in mind when buying mugs, from their heat retention to their durability. The most important thing to take note of is if they're actually safe to use, and that's especially crucial with vintage mugs. It's fun to build a collection of mugs over time, representing different eras, but the thing to watch out for is that until 1992, many pieces of glassware and ceramic ware like mugs could legally contain lead — and usually did. So, is that cool flea market mug okay to drink from?

If the mug was made before the lead-restricting legislation in 1992, there's a good chance it contains lead. Lead gave glassware extra brilliance, and ceramic and paint richness and brightness. Before studies revealed how toxic lead is, it was a common part of many materials. Labels and packaging might list if a mug contains lead, but chances are your thrift shop find didn't come with that. To test it yourself, you can order a testing kit for about $15, but know that results aren't always exact. If the mug has especially bright paint or a shiny glaze, it probably has lead. You can also rub it with a lemon slice or vinegar, rinse it, and see if any marks remain, which could indicate lead.