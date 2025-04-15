11 Things To Consider When Buying New Coffee Mugs
Whether you're a dedicated mug collector or shopping for your very first mug, there are a few things you should keep in mind when you're browsing for your next favorite mug. As a former barista, I've tried — and sold — plenty of coffee mugs before, from fancy stainless steel contraptions to classic, lovable ceramic mugs. Even if you think you know how to buy new coffee mugs, there's probably at least one small consideration out there that you haven't thought of — and believe it or not, there should actually be quite a lot of factors that go into your purchasing decisions.
While selecting a mug might seem easy, there are a few important things you need to know about its material, design, and usability. Who knows — you might even find a few features that you didn't even know were possible to have in a mug. It doesn't matter if you drink tea or coffee or are just buying mugs for the adorable designs; these are the aspects you absolutely need to take into consideration before you buy a mug.
1. Heat retention of the mugs
One consideration that is important to many is the heat retention capabilities of their mugs. If you've only ever used ceramic mugs, you're probably used to even the hottest of hot drinks cooling down significantly within an hour. But other materials are much, much better at retaining heat — such as stainless steel. Many stainless steel mugs will come with sealed lids that help keep your drinks hot (or cold) for hours at a time. If you're someone who likes to have a hot drink with you all throughout the day as you work, then a stainless steel travel mug might be the best pick for you. That's also true if you're someone who frequently goes hiking or camping and would love to have a durable cup that stays warm even out in the cold morning air.
If you primarily drink your coffee at home, the heat retention of your mug might not matter to you as much — and that's okay, too. In fact, it might even help you save a little money on your mug in many cases. While a lot of people love the aesthetic of stainless steel mugs, others prefer the designs that come on more classic ceramic cups — though there's certainly nothing wrong with getting a mug that's designed to keep your drinks hot on the go and a fancy mug for drinking out of at home.
2. Whether they are microwaveable or dishwasher-safe
Are you the kind of person who microwaves your tea water every morning? Then, that probably means you should learn the 12 tips you need to brew the perfect cup of tea. But that also happens to mean that a microwaveable mug is a good pick for you — if not a must-have. The same goes for those who love to reheat their cold coffee or drinks throughout the morning. Look for a mug specifically labeled as microwave-safe, as even mugs that are made out of the same material can sometimes have different use requirements. For example, while ceramic mugs are typically microwave-safe, some shouldn't be microwaved if they're crafted thinner or with a specific type of clay or glaze.
In the same vein, you might want to look for a mug that is dishwasher-safe, too. Some mugs will be hand-washed only, which is well worth it for many mug collectors. But if you don't want to spend your time washing your favorite mug by hand, then it's essential that you look specifically for mugs that will survive a short stint in the dishwasher. And yes, it generally is best practice to place your mug in the top rack of the dishwasher no matter what to help protect it from damage.
3. If the mugs are free of toxins
Does the material of your mug really matter that much? It actually does — and there's a lot more to it than just durability or heat retention. What I'm getting at here is ensuring that your mugs are BPA-free and lead-free. There are a lot of chemicals that go into the cookware-making process that should be addressed. Not all of them will cause problems for you. However, cookware made with BPA has been shown to transfer these chemicals into food over time. Long-term BPA exposure can have significant health risks, especially for children. The same thing goes for lead, which is sometimes found in the glaze of ceramic mugs. Even though the chemicals in your mug might not leach out right away, long-term use can cause minor scratches, chips, or wear that can expose these hazards to your drinks. The safest bet is always to purchase a mug that you know is 100% safe and free of potential toxins. Be especially careful when thrifting vintage mugs or selecting mugs for children to drink from.
4. What type of beverage the mugs will hold
When you're purchasing a new mug, the size of your drink really does matter. That's because mugs can vary in size quite significantly, depending on what their intended use is. For example, a yunomi — Japanese tea mug — is beautiful and often handcrafted but typically structured in a way that holds a lot less liquid than standard American coffee drinks. The same applies to a delicate teacup, which could easily double as an espresso glass but probably won't hold up to a large Americano.
While you might think that an enormous mug will have all your drink sizes covered at once, that's not necessarily true; putting a small drink in a huge mug will cause it to cool down very quickly, making your drink go cold a lot faster than it should. That doesn't mean that you can't find a one-size-fits-all mug to use every day — just try to find a happy medium when it comes to the drinks you think you'll be using your mug for regularly.
5. Whether you want any special features
There are some very cool mugs out there with features that you should definitely peruse before buying. A few favorites of mine have unique selling points, like the un-tippable mug from Mighty Mug, which features a base that latches onto whatever surface you put the mug down on. This causes the mug to quite literally be impossible to knock over — and, yes, it is very fun to try to spill it intentionally. You can even find mugs that come with mustache guards — yes, it's a real thing! These mugs feature a tiny shelf for your mustache to rest on while you drink so that you don't accidentally get it wet while you enjoy your morning coffee.
Some more practical mugs include those with lids to make your drink easier to travel with, which is especially useful if you love the feel of a mug but want to take it with you in your car. Double-walled mugs will have better heat retention than other kinds of mugs, which is a feature you might want to look for if you want to keep your drink hot for a very long time — don't forget to look for a sealed lid, too. Mug features range from funky to fun to totally essential — if you can dream it, somebody probably already made a mug of it.
6. Why you're buying coffee mugs
Questioning your intentions behind getting a coffee might seem silly at first. After all, some people collect them, some like to rotate out their favorite mugs, and others prefer to display them in their kitchen. Regardless, it's important to consider why you might want a new mug before buying one because you don't want to be a victim of easy-to-make impulse purchases that turn into regret either instantly or down the line. Nor do you want to be someone who accidentally hoards an assortment of mugs that will never be used. The same thing goes for gifting — a mug can be a charming and thoughtful gift for the right person but might not get as much use in the hands of others.
This is why you need a game plan — decide what you plan to do with the coffee mug before you purchase it. It will help you keep your cupboards from overflowing with mugs and stop you from adding more mugs that get forgotten. Do keep in mind that "using" doesn't always mean drinking out of — mugs have lots of uses, from art display pieces to miniature indoor planters. If you're struggling with an overwhelming mug collection, don't be afraid to repurpose them around your kitchen, donate them, or create a display with them.
7. How your drink will look in them
Alright, let's face it. Some people honestly do not care about this. But the color of your mug actually does serve a purpose! There are a few tea drinkers out there who prefer to see the true color of their drink. When it comes to tea, this can be extremely helpful because it allows you to visually determine when your tea is done steeping. If this is something you want to be able to do with your new mug, then you should opt for a mug with a white interior. This will give you the best backdrop to see the true color of your drink.
If you want to make some fancy latte gradients, on the other hand, then you should go for a clear mug instead. This can help you see your coffee foam clearly, and it can also give you the tools to create a picturesque iced latte. If the presentation of your drink matters, then a clear coffee mug is definitely the way to go. And science says you should opt for a green mug if you want your coffee to taste better all around. That's right — the color of your mug can affect how you perceive your coffee to taste, and green is the way to go if you want to highlight all the nuanced flavors. Orange is the cup color that makes hot chocolate taste better, by the way.
8. Their durability
So, maybe you're not interested in getting a highly durable stainless steel mug with a secure lid. But that doesn't mean that durability isn't still a factor. Do you have young kids at home? Does your family borrow your mug collection? Does your mug live in the office kitchen when it's not in use? A favorite mug can easily be chipped or even shattered depending on what material it's made out of. For a mug collector, this can be a heartbreaking moment.
Look for metal mugs, especially double-walled versions, if you want something that's difficult to break. Metal will typically dent rather than completely chip or shatter, which means that it can often still be useable even when dropped. However, some kinds of ceramic mugs are more durable than others, too; a thicker mug can sometimes be a better option if you want it to withstand minor mishaps. Glass mugs are typically not very durable, so you should stay away from them if durability is your number one concern.
9. How you plan on storing the mugs
Believe it or not, how you want to store your mug can actually play a tremendous role in what kind of mug you decide to get. For example, a very tall mug might have difficulty fitting on small shelves or fitting inside a shallow drawer. If you like to hang your mugs up on a mug rack, then you probably shouldn't opt for a mug without any handles since you'll have to store it separately. On the other hand, a mug with two handles (or large handles) can get in the way of other mugs being stored around it.
This is a minor consideration when purchasing mugs, and it's something that you might be willing to overlook if you fall in love with the design of a particular mug. However, just be sure that you have a secure place to store it when you buy it, even if it does wind up somewhere separate from your other mugs. Mugs without handles should be shelved or placed securely inside a drawer, ideally with an organizer so it doesn't shift around. Mugs with one or two handles can be hung up. When placing mugs with handles on a shelf, make sure the handles all face the same direction so there's more room for the mugs to stand up. It's just like playing Tetris, really. Who doesn't love that?
10. Using the mugs for iced drinks
Mugs aren't just for hot drinks — in fact, they can make an iced drink look very cool, too. I personally love to serve up a fun gradient drink in a clear glass mug — like a matcha latte, iced macchiato, or even a fruit milk tea — because it allows you to get a good look at the drink itself while still enjoying it in a classic mug. Spruce up your glass mug with fun ice cube shapes or interesting stir sticks to make the presentation of your drink even more interesting.
Double-walled mugs, especially stainless steel ones, are also great for cold drinks because they can keep your drinks icy cold for a long time. Don't knock a mug even if you prefer your morning coffee over ice — they're very comfortable to hold, easy to transport, and can rival a regular thermos for beverage temperature retention.
Mugs might even be your next top pick when it comes to drinks like espressos over ice because mugs are smaller and easier to travel with when it comes to drinks that don't take up much space in a regular-sized thermos or water bottle.
11. What the mugs feel like in your hands
This might seem trivial, but if you want to use your new favorite coffee mug every single day, what it's like to hold is actually something that's quite important. Depending on the person (and even how steady their hands are), some mugs can be too big and uncomfortable to grip, while some handles might be too small and awkward to hold properly. If your hand can't comfortably wrap around the handle or if you find your grip constantly slipping when you try to hold the mug up, it might just be the wrong size for you.
Testing the mug in person and pretending to drink from it can be a huge help here — there's no need to feel awkward drinking your imaginary drink in a coffee shop, by the way; we've all been there. Keep in mind when you're shopping that some for mugs or teacups will have teeny tiny handles — those are meant to be pinched with the fingers, not held in your hand. This is yet another factor that can affect how comfortable a mug is for someone to hold; if you find that a small teacup isn't for you because of this, that's okay, too.
In terms of accessibility, you may also want to look for a mug that fits well in the palm of your hand without a handle, which can sometimes be easier to hold. You can also look for mugs with larger, thicker handles that will be more stable when held in one hand. You can even add a non-slip mug cover for extra grip over the entire mug, too. Don't be afraid to make your mug work for you.