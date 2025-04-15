11 Things To Consider When Buying New Coffee Mugs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a dedicated mug collector or shopping for your very first mug, there are a few things you should keep in mind when you're browsing for your next favorite mug. As a former barista, I've tried — and sold — plenty of coffee mugs before, from fancy stainless steel contraptions to classic, lovable ceramic mugs. Even if you think you know how to buy new coffee mugs, there's probably at least one small consideration out there that you haven't thought of — and believe it or not, there should actually be quite a lot of factors that go into your purchasing decisions.

While selecting a mug might seem easy, there are a few important things you need to know about its material, design, and usability. Who knows — you might even find a few features that you didn't even know were possible to have in a mug. It doesn't matter if you drink tea or coffee or are just buying mugs for the adorable designs; these are the aspects you absolutely need to take into consideration before you buy a mug.