Clean Pesky Coffee Stains From Mugs Once And For All With This Ingredient Lurking In Your Pantry

If you're as obsessed with coffee as we are, chances are you have at least one mug in your cupboard stained with those irritating brown marks. No matter how many times you try to scrub or soak those pesky stains off, they remain stuck like glue. Luckily, there's a simple, natural solution that doesn't involve harsh chemicals: cream of tartar and water.

Cream of tartar, also known as potassium bitartrate, is a powdered byproduct of winemaking that's most often used in baking to stabilize whipped egg whites or add tang and smoothness to your homemade cookies. It's also a gentle, mildly acidic cleanser that can lift stains and rust (and even polish appliances) without scratching delicate surfaces. When mixed with a small amount of water, cream of tartar forms a paste that clings to stains and helps break down stubborn residue left behind by coffee and tea. Unlike abrasive scrubbers or bleach, it won't damage the mug's glaze or leave behind harsh chemical smells — making it an ideal option for everyday dishware.

To clean your coffee mug, mix 1 teaspoon of cream of tartar with just enough water to form a thick, spreadable paste. Apply the paste directly onto the stained areas inside the mug. Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes to allow the gentle acid to loosen the stain, then scrub lightly with the sponge. Rinse thoroughly with warm water, and allow it to dry. For particularly stubborn discoloration, you can repeat the process or let the paste sit a bit longer before scrubbing.