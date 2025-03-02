The Ingredient That Guarantees The Absolute Best No-Bake Cookies

No-bake cookies are a fast and easy treat to whip up when a sweet tooth strikes. But, depending on the recipe you follow, you might not be instructed to add one key ingredient for cookies that turn out beautifully every time. While the primary ingredients for most no-bake cookies are peanut butter, sugar, cocoa powder, oats, and butter, updated versions of the recipe often call for a pinch of cream of tartar.

Though you've likely always seen a can of cream of tartar in the pantry or in the grocery store, you'll probably never guess what it actually is. The ingredient is a byproduct of winemaking. It's perfect for making the fluffiest angel food cake, and when added to no-bake cookies, the white, powdery substance helps to stabilize the cookies so that the texture turns out just right. It has everything to do with crystallization — and not the crystalized form it takes inside of wine barrels.