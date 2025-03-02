The Ingredient That Guarantees The Absolute Best No-Bake Cookies
No-bake cookies are a fast and easy treat to whip up when a sweet tooth strikes. But, depending on the recipe you follow, you might not be instructed to add one key ingredient for cookies that turn out beautifully every time. While the primary ingredients for most no-bake cookies are peanut butter, sugar, cocoa powder, oats, and butter, updated versions of the recipe often call for a pinch of cream of tartar.
Though you've likely always seen a can of cream of tartar in the pantry or in the grocery store, you'll probably never guess what it actually is. The ingredient is a byproduct of winemaking. It's perfect for making the fluffiest angel food cake, and when added to no-bake cookies, the white, powdery substance helps to stabilize the cookies so that the texture turns out just right. It has everything to do with crystallization — and not the crystalized form it takes inside of wine barrels.
How does cream of tartar improve no-bake cookies?
When cream of tartar is added to no-bake cookie dough, it helps prevent the sugar granules from crystalizing as the mixture cooks on the stovetop. When the sugar melts in the cookie mixture without crystalizing, it keeps the texture smooth rather than becoming gritty. Crystalized sugar also causes a crust to form on the outer layer of no-bake cookies. Though cream of tartar is used to add a tangy flavor to some cookies, such as snickerdoodles, no-bake cookies only require about a quarter of a teaspoon per batch. So, don't worry about altering the flavor of your cookies.
If you plan to add cream of tartar to a no-bake cookie recipe, remember that it shouldn't be mixed with milk. Check the ingredient list before adding a pinch to just any recipe to avoid ruined cookie dough. But, with this simple addition to no-bake cookies, you can enjoy better, chewier cookies in a flash.