What Happens When You Mix Cream Of Tartar And Milk?

Cooking is one big lesson in chemistry. Every chicken thigh that you roast, loaf of bread that you proof, or head of cabbage that you ferment involves an extraordinary series of chemical reactions. Understanding why ingredients behave the way they do can help successfully execute culinary projects. Boasting this scientific know-how can even simplify puzzling problems, like determining viable ingredient substitutions. It's for this reason that knowing how ingredients like cream of tartar and milk interact with one another is so important.

Forgetting an ingredient has happened to all of us. Thankfully, unless you're missing something major, a swap can be made. But, while you might be familiar with effortlessly replacing flavoring agents, some substitutions prove trickier. For complex ingredients like buttermilk that serve all sorts of purposes from helping to bind and leaven baked goods to tenderizing meat, a suitable swap requires some thought and a touch of chemistry.

Given its composition, the ideal buttermilk replacement should be creamy yet textured and have a vibrantly tangy flavor. Rather than lean on just one ingredient, combining two pantry staples like cream of tartar and milk (that each recall a different element of buttermilk) is wise. Essentially, what makes this duo so effective is that the highly acidic nature of cream of tartar is able to acidify neutral-veering dairy. As the powder is added to milk, proteins start to unravel, triggering the milk to curdle and producing a liquid that's strikingly similar to buttermilk.