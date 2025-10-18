The Dollar Tree Hack That Finally Tames Your Messy Mug Cabinet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the kitchen organization headaches, mug collections are at the top of the list. They can rack up fast — we get them as gifts, we collect them as souvenirs, we buy elegant matching sets for special occasions and holidays. Then there's the issue of mugs not being of an insignificant size, and of the risk of them banging up against and damaging each other. In search of a solution for how to keep them tidy, within reach, and in good shape all without taking up too much precious kitchen storage space, we've looked at ideas like keeping mugs in a drawer instead of a cabinet, but not everyone has the drawer space. One of our favorite affordable hacks for organizing mugs — that anyone can do — is to sort them with this Dollar Tree collapsible storage container.

The organizers' $1.25 price tag will allow you to stock up on them if needed. The way to benefit from them is to place your lesser-used mugs, like the aforementioned special-occasion and holiday sets, inside, leaving out your few everyday mugs. This significantly reduces clutter, keeps your go-to mugs easy to grab, and also gives you more storage flexibility because you can move the entire containers around — shift them to a top shelf, for example, where they're out of the way but still right there when you need the whole set. They're also more aesthetically pleasing, presenting a neat, uniform look rather than messy mug piles.