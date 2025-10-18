The Dollar Tree Hack That Finally Tames Your Messy Mug Cabinet
Of all the kitchen organization headaches, mug collections are at the top of the list. They can rack up fast — we get them as gifts, we collect them as souvenirs, we buy elegant matching sets for special occasions and holidays. Then there's the issue of mugs not being of an insignificant size, and of the risk of them banging up against and damaging each other. In search of a solution for how to keep them tidy, within reach, and in good shape all without taking up too much precious kitchen storage space, we've looked at ideas like keeping mugs in a drawer instead of a cabinet, but not everyone has the drawer space. One of our favorite affordable hacks for organizing mugs — that anyone can do — is to sort them with this Dollar Tree collapsible storage container.
The organizers' $1.25 price tag will allow you to stock up on them if needed. The way to benefit from them is to place your lesser-used mugs, like the aforementioned special-occasion and holiday sets, inside, leaving out your few everyday mugs. This significantly reduces clutter, keeps your go-to mugs easy to grab, and also gives you more storage flexibility because you can move the entire containers around — shift them to a top shelf, for example, where they're out of the way but still right there when you need the whole set. They're also more aesthetically pleasing, presenting a neat, uniform look rather than messy mug piles.
Getting the most of Dollar Tree storage containers for mugs
A cheap and effective Dollar Tree solution for decluttering your cabinets, these containers also come in multiple colors and patterns. That only further increases that aesthetic value — imagine opening your cabinet to find a sleek pair of matching containers, that also match your entire kitchen design motif, rather than teetering towers of mugs. It also means versatility in where you store them. If you have no more space in your cabinet and need to store these on a shelf where they're visible, they'll blend in like decor.
While these containers will give your everyday mugs more space where they won't knock into each other, you may want to ensure the mugs you place inside the boxes are divided, too. This is also cheap and easy; simply cut strips of cardboard to create a grid inside the container and give each mug its own safe slot — as a bonus, this is a great way to recycle boxes. These Elypro individual mug stacker shelves could come in handy, too, so you can place mugs on top of each other with out worrying about damage.
These collapsible storage containers are helpfully easy to grab with their durable handles, but you can make them even more convenient with labels. That way, you can instantly spot your "Christmas mugs" or "tea set" without rifling through boxes.