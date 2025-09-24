This Overlooked Coffee Mug Storage Solution Is Probably Already In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee mug collections are no small storage consideration. With their curved handles, they can take up a significant amount of space. Most of us tend to stick them in a cabinet, but this has its issues. The mugs may bump into each other and get damaged, and we typically just use whatever two or three are in the front row while the rest gather dust. But what if there was an easier, more convenient way?

Fortunately, we found a genius mug storage solution that won't cost you anything. It's already right there in your kitchen: a drawer. All you have to do is clear one out if you don't already have one free.

TikTok creator @adaptivemama posted about this game-changing solution. As long as you have a drawer deep enough — allowing your mugs to stand or lay on their sides — you can keep them nicely spaced and immediately visible.

In general, kitchen drawers are more effective for storage than cabinets, as that visibility tends to tip the scales. With a simple pull, you've got eyes on all your staples. While there are other handy, affordable hacks for organizing mugs that are good to know if you just can't make the drawer space, this is obviously the most affordable mug storage solution — though you always have the option to grab a few thrifty organization tools.