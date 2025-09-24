This Overlooked Coffee Mug Storage Solution Is Probably Already In Your Kitchen
Coffee mug collections are no small storage consideration. With their curved handles, they can take up a significant amount of space. Most of us tend to stick them in a cabinet, but this has its issues. The mugs may bump into each other and get damaged, and we typically just use whatever two or three are in the front row while the rest gather dust. But what if there was an easier, more convenient way?
Fortunately, we found a genius mug storage solution that won't cost you anything. It's already right there in your kitchen: a drawer. All you have to do is clear one out if you don't already have one free.
TikTok creator @adaptivemama posted about this game-changing solution. As long as you have a drawer deep enough — allowing your mugs to stand or lay on their sides — you can keep them nicely spaced and immediately visible.
@adaptivemama
Replying to @_lady700 Yes! This is my favorite way to store my cups, mugs, supplements, teas and herbs. There is so much you can do! #kitchenhacks #kitchen #kitchenorganization #drawerorganization #pantry #coffeetiktok #coffeetok #supplements #diy #diyproject #pantryorganization #hacks #momsoftiktok #parentsoftiktok
In general, kitchen drawers are more effective for storage than cabinets, as that visibility tends to tip the scales. With a simple pull, you've got eyes on all your staples. While there are other handy, affordable hacks for organizing mugs that are good to know if you just can't make the drawer space, this is obviously the most affordable mug storage solution — though you always have the option to grab a few thrifty organization tools.
How to create a handy coffee mug drawer
It's wise to add a protective layer to the bottom of your drawer, like this BAGAIL non-adhesive drawer liner from Amazon. This both cushions your mugs and grips them into place so they don't slide around and bang into one another. Drawer organizers, like this SpaceAid bamboo drawer divider, are also useful, as they provide barriers around each mug and allow you to separate items by size, from small espresso cups to travel mugs to saucers.
The best-case scenario is that you can clear out a drawer under your coffee maker so that you have a neat little java station. (You can even try this wallet-friendly Dollar Tree hack to organize your coffee pods.) We think it's worth taking an afternoon to reorganize your kitchen drawers, as relocating your mugs will also free up cabinet space. Depending on what you put there instead, you can create more counter space, too.
As the original TikTok creator explained, drawers can be a total epiphany for your kitchen. For example, consider moving your pantry items into drawers; this will keep your space more organized than ever before and protect your dry goods from air and light. With the easy visibility a drawer provides, you'll never accidentally let pantry items spoil again.