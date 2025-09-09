How To Organize Coffee Pods Neatly On Your Countertop Using A Simple Dollar Tree Hack
As any coffee lover with a Keurig or Nespresso machine knows, those little capsules of delicious, ready-to-go java can really pile up. From different flavors to different roasts to different beverages altogether, before you know it, you've got dozens of little pods and no small storage problem on your hands. How can you find a way to keep these capsules together, tidy, and organized, but also conveniently located by the coffee machine, and furthermore not in a way that takes up too much precious storage space in the form of drawers or cabinets?
There are actually several genius ways to organize your Nespresso pods or coffee capsules. But few are both cheaper and easier than the DIY Dollar Tree organizer created by Gail's Designs on TikTok. All you need are some zip ties, one Cooking Concepts paper towel holder, and four Cooking Concepts wire napkin holders — the latter two are just further examples of the many kitchen organization must-haves at Dollar Tree.
@shopgailsonline
Dollar tree DIY Pod Holder. #fyi #diy #smallbusiness #tiktokmademedoit #kcupstorage #kitchenhacks #coffee
To build the pod holder, you'll place one napkin holder vertically with its bottom wires lining up with the standing wires of the paper towel holder. Place another napkin holder on the other side so the two napkin holders create an oval, intersected by the paper towel holder. Zip-tie them in place, and repeat this on top with the other two napkin holders. Fill the rounded wires with your pods, and voila: You've got a capsule organizer.
The Dollar Tree DIY organizer is cheap, easy, and compact
The total cost for this project should be around $10 if you don't already have zip ties on hand — you can find a deal like this Karoka 100-pack of 12-inch zip ties for around four bucks on Amazon. You don't need serious crafting skills, tools, or more than 10 minutes. It's an added bonus that the resulting holder takes on a modern, minimalist kind of style — it looks like a chic purchase instead of a bargain project, and it fits seamlessly into most kitchen aesthetics. It's also compact — if you're looking for kitchen organization hacks to maximize counter space, this is one to note. It can sit easily next to your coffee machine or on a floating shelf above it, and can be moved into your pantry if you need extra room. If you're truly squeezed on counter space, try mounting just the napkin holders on your wall or inside a cabinet door.
If you're more of an indecisive coffee drinker and hate spending time choosing a capsule every morning, there are other fun options — the Oiwmze coffee pod holder gumball machine is the most fun way to dispense Nespresso pods it picks for you. But if you like to see your options for caffeine or no caffeine, roast, flavor, and so on, the Dollar Tree DIY organizer keeps all of your capsules easy to track and maneuver, which is especially helpful if you often have company for coffee.