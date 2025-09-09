How To Organize Coffee Pods Neatly On Your Countertop Using A Simple Dollar Tree Hack

The total cost for this project should be around $10 if you don't already have zip ties on hand — you can find a deal like this Karoka 100-pack of 12-inch zip ties for around four bucks on Amazon. You don't need serious crafting skills, tools, or more than 10 minutes. It's an added bonus that the resulting holder takes on a modern, minimalist kind of style — it looks like a chic purchase instead of a bargain project, and it fits seamlessly into most kitchen aesthetics. It's also compact — if you're looking for kitchen organization hacks to maximize counter space, this is one to note. It can sit easily next to your coffee machine or on a floating shelf above it, and can be moved into your pantry if you need extra room. If you're truly squeezed on counter space, try mounting just the napkin holders on your wall or inside a cabinet door.

If you're more of an indecisive coffee drinker and hate spending time choosing a capsule every morning, there are other fun options — the Oiwmze coffee pod holder gumball machine is the most fun way to dispense Nespresso pods it picks for you. But if you like to see your options for caffeine or no caffeine, roast, flavor, and so on, the Dollar Tree DIY organizer keeps all of your capsules easy to track and maneuver, which is especially helpful if you often have company for coffee.